Xolo Mariduena in negotiations to star in DC's Blue Beetle

If you ask someone to name a dozen popular DC superheroes, they might not mention Booster Gold. The name itself even sounds funny, but that’s because it was meant to be. Think about how other DC heroes like Plastic Man or Shazam have comical names and funny-looking costumes, but what they bring to DC. In other words, you shouldn’t judge certain characters based on how they look. And if you’ve seen Shazam’s movie, you know how a character like that can have his own solo movie and work. First and foremost, when it comes to DC, they thrive off the corny and silly. Sure, you can argue that kind of thing mostly worked in the ’80s, but with the right writers, it can work now. Again, I believe the Shazam movie is a fine example. DC can certainly do that again with an unexpected Booster Gold solo movie.