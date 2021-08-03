Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, SC

Both suspects arrested, charged with murdering woman found alongside road in Chester County

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER, S.C. — Deputies in Chester County, South Carolina, say they've arrested both suspects accused of killing a woman found dead along the side of the road on August 2. On Tuesday, August 3, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said Amber Nicole Harris of Chester and George "Si" Linward Faile of Lancaster both had warrants filed against them, charging them with the murder of 63-year-old Linda Welch Robinson from Fairfield County. Deputies say they already had Harris in custody, and just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night announced Faile had been arrested.

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Chester County, SC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, SC
City
Charlotte, NC
Chester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Faile#Honda#Wal Mart#Wake Up Charlotte#Spotify#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy