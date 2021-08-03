Both suspects arrested, charged with murdering woman found alongside road in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. — Deputies in Chester County, South Carolina, say they've arrested both suspects accused of killing a woman found dead along the side of the road on August 2. On Tuesday, August 3, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said Amber Nicole Harris of Chester and George "Si" Linward Faile of Lancaster both had warrants filed against them, charging them with the murder of 63-year-old Linda Welch Robinson from Fairfield County. Deputies say they already had Harris in custody, and just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night announced Faile had been arrested.