Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

By COLLEEN BARRY
Westport News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Stellantis said operations are meshing faster than expected since the company's creation with France's Peugeot PSA;s takeover of the Italian-American car maker Fiat Chrysler, yet snarled global supply chains clipped production by 700,000 vehicles. In the first half of the year, Stellantis booked profits of 5.9 billion...

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Milan#Ap#Peugeot#Italian American#Fiat#The U S Semiconductors#North American#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
PoliticsPosted by
MassLive.com

Detroit, feds plug into future of hybrid cars (Editorial)

Automakers and autoworkers unions aren’t generally on the same page when it comes to a great many significant matters of concern. Add to that mix Democrats’ focus on higher fuel-mileage standards and push for the transition to electric vehicles, and you’ve got yourself the makings of some genuine hostilities. But...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Small Electric Vehicles Market

Latest survey on Global Small Electric Vehicles Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Small Electric Vehicles. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Small Electric Vehicles market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are BYD Company Limited, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd, Audi AG, Tesla Inc, Nissan Motor Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Renault SA, Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd & Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd.
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Autonomous Truck Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Volkswagen, Tesla

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Autonomous Truck Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Autonomous Truck growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Denso, DAF, Scania, Continental, PACCAR, Google Inc, Volkswagen, Tesla Inc, Daimler, WABCO, Uber Technologies Inc., & Volvo Group.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada operations exec heads to Plug Power

Tesla Gigafactory Operations executive David Mindnich has left the electric car company for Plug Power. Mindnich, who was with Tesla for over five years, has joined Plug Power as the Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing. A 15-year veteran of manufacturing and business operations, Mindnich was responsible for three roles...
Columbus, INRepublic

Cummins, Daimler sign global agreement

Cummins Inc. announced some of the details of a global strategic partnership it recently reached with one of the world’s largest makers of trucks and buses as both companies look to accelerate the development of zero-emission technologies in the coming years. In February, the Columbus-based company and Germany-based Daimler Truck...
Economymodernreaders.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 514,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,069,288 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $57.88.
Economyinvesting.com

Now’s The Chance To Get Into Magna International Stock

Worldwide vehicle parts manufacturer Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock has been selling off as the electric vehicle (EV) momentum has been cooling off. However, Magna is emerging as the go-to manufacturer for some of the most popular EV makers like Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The Company is already a supplier to the legacy U.S. automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) as well as major European players like Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and BMW. The Company is riding two strong tailwinds in the recovery of the automobile market and the EV and electrification trend. The Company has 342 manufacturing factories in over 24 countries and is one of the three largest auto parts suppliers worldwide. Prudent investors looking for exposure into the two majors tailwinds of an automobile recovery and EV surge can watch for an opportunistic pullback in shares of Magna International.
Financial Reportsgcaptain.com

Maersk Reports Record Profit in Q2. Q3 and Q4 Could Be Even Better

A.P. Moller – Maersk, owner of the world’s top shipping line, reported record profit in the second quarter as congestion and bottlenecks continue to drive up freight rates. Second quarter revenue was up 58 percent to $14.2 billion and operating profit (EBIT) increased almost five times to $4.1 billion. Net...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Top Electric Car Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Know

3 Trending EV Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. If you have been keeping up with stock market news this year, you would know about electric car stocks. More commonly, most would refer to these cars as electric vehicles (EVs). Now, the current momentum in this industry is mostly thanks to the overarching environmental issues in our world today. With concerns over global warming and climate change, electric cars would become increasingly relevant. Just this week, news broke of President Biden aiming to announce a new national target for national EV sales. This mainly involves electric cars accounting for half of all new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. As a result, investors could see an opportunity amongst the top electric car stocks in the stock market today.
RetailPosted by
newschain

Toyota reports record £5.9bn profit amid pandemic

Toyota has reported a record 897.8 billion yen (£5.9 billion) profit for the first quarter, underlining the Japanese car maker’s resilience even amid the coronavirus pandemic. April-June profit soared more than five-fold from 158.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales soared 73% from the previous...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

India's largest bank SBI reports record quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for soured assets. Net profit rose 55% to 65.04 billion rupees ($876.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Stellantis hiked its 2021 profit margin target on Tuesday after beating first-half earnings forecasts, in an early sign CEO Carlos Tavares might deliver the kind of turnaround he achieved at Peugeot maker PSA. The world's No. 4 carmaker, formed in January from the merger of...
BusinessFinancial Times

Stellantis increases profit forecasts in ‘blowout’ earnings debut

Stellantis has joined a spate of carmakers that have increased their full-year profit forecasts as higher customer demand and chip shortages drive up the price of cars. The Dutch-based carmaker posted what one analyst called a “blowout” first-half earnings debut as the group raised its margin guidance for the year to about 10 per cent, up from between 5.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent. Analysts had forecast an 8 per cent margin in the first half of the year.
Public HealthPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Luxury Carmakers Worry That Sales Will Soon Suffer After Breaking Records in 2021

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic seems to be one of those global events that affected everything, from toilet paper to luxury cars. No market and no industry was immune, no pun intended. Last year, countless companies were tested to their very limits. Many business owners and corporate executives were holding out for a better and more prosperous 2021. This turned out to be a good call as car sales in 2021 have been flourishing. However, as luxury carmakers face a chip-demic and the pandemic continues with new surges, the feast of car sales may turn back into famine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy