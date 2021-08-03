Carmaker Stellantis reports record 1H margins, $7b profits

Worldwide vehicle parts manufacturer Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock has been selling off as the electric vehicle (EV) momentum has been cooling off. However, Magna is emerging as the go-to manufacturer for some of the most popular EV makers like Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The Company is already a supplier to the legacy U.S. automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) as well as major European players like Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and BMW. The Company is riding two strong tailwinds in the recovery of the automobile market and the EV and electrification trend. The Company has 342 manufacturing factories in over 24 countries and is one of the three largest auto parts suppliers worldwide. Prudent investors looking for exposure into the two majors tailwinds of an automobile recovery and EV surge can watch for an opportunistic pullback in shares of Magna International.