Utah State

Family IDs the Utah man killed in flash flooding on Sunday

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coal miner killed in a flash flood on Sunday in Emery County was “the rock of [his] family and the main supporter,” according to his sister-in-law. Gary Nelson. 48, died when he was swept away by “a wall of water and debris” as he was traveling toward the Gentry Mountain Mine in Bear Canyon, according to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office. After searching through the night, his body was located about 6 miles downstream at about 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

