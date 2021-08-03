Amazon Violated Labor Law, New Alabama Union Election Recommended: NLRB
Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama may have a second chance at becoming the e-commerce giant’s first unionized distribution center in the U.S. A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official found that Amazon violated labor law by interfering in the union election in Bessemer, Ala., in April, and is recommending a do-over, according to the union that sought to represent the warehouse workers.commercialobserver.com
Comments / 0