Heber police chief reinstated after being cleared of an unspecified allegation

Heber City’s police chief has been cleared of an allegation that was never made public. In July, Dave Booth was placed on administrative leave after an “internal complaint,” according to Mayor Kelleen Potter. After an “independent review” by the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Wasatch County Sherriff’s Office, that complaint “was not substantiated and found to be baseless and without merit,” and Booth “has been cleared and returned to work.”