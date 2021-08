Spoilers are ahead. The hit Netflix reality show Love Is Blind is back, but not with a new season and new singles. Instead, the show has returned with a three-episode special called Love Is Blind: After the Altar that reunites the original cast, culminating in an anniversary party for the two couples who are still married. And while you might think that all of these people moved on from each other while making their best attempts to become Instagram influencers, that’s not the case. In fact, two of them, Mark Cuevas and Lauren “LC” Chamblin even dated — and had a very dramatic breakup — after the show, and it's a focal point of After the Altar.