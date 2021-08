KSI has surprised fans by revealing details of a secret gig.The London rapper, real name Olajide Olatunji, will perform tracks from his new album, All Over The Place, at the event. It will be the first time the tracks have been performed live. The free gig will take place today (Friday 23 July) in London at 4pm at a secret location, which will be revealed to ticket holders.Tickets for the show will be available to collect at Camden Assembly from 2pm BST today on a first come first served basis.Speaking about the gig, KSI said: “Ya boy is...