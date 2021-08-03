Vauhxx Booker responds to newly filed charges

BLOOMINGTON — Criminal charges are now filed against a central Indiana community activist more than a year after he says he was the victim of a racist attack at Lake Monroe.

Video of the July 4, 2020 incident went viral last year, leading to charges against two men involved .

The Monroe County Prosecutor declined to file charges against Vauhxx Booker, but requested a special prosecutor to oversee the case.

MORE | Attorney for Vauhxx Booker denies he instigated Lake Monroe incident | Lawyers for man accused of racially motivated attack at Lake Monroe say victim's allegations 'false' |

Last Friday, the special prosecutor filed misdemeanor, trespass, and felony battery charges against Booker.

On Monday, Booker and leaders with the local NAACP spoke publicly about the decision.

"This has been humiliating and defeating. I had just moved to a new city, I was looking forward to starting a new job, to moving forward with my life and I'm dragged back into this moment. For some folks, it was a year ago, for me it's happened every day," Booker said.

"The Monroe County of the NAACP condemns the prosecution of Vauhxx Booker, demands that the charges against him be dropped immediately and calls on special prosecutor Sonya Leerkamp to resign," Guy Loffman, the Monroe County branch NAACP legal redress committee chair, said.

The Department of Natural Resources initially investigated the case and made no immediate arrests.