WATCH: Ponder Park memorial service remembering Aug. 3

El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso Catholic diocese ordains 17 new deacons
EL PASO, Texas -- Bishop Mark Seitz ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of El Paso on Friday evening at St. Mark Catholic Church.Along with ordination to the permanent diaconate, all 17 are also receiving a Masters in Ministry studies from either St. Mary’s Seminary, or St. Thomas Seminary, both located in The post El Paso Catholic diocese ordains 17 new deacons appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso reaches 100° for 1st time in nearly a month
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso hit the triple-digit mark on Saturday for the first time in nearly a month. The official temperature at El Paso International Airport reached 100 degrees by early evening, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first 100-degree reading in El Paso since July 10th. So far this The post El Paso reaches 100° for 1st time in nearly a month appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
ABC-7’s Humane Society Telethon raises over $95k
CLICK HERE TO DONATE EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland residents once again showed their generosity by showering the Humane Society of El Paso with donations to sustain the agency's mission of helping animals for yet another year. During the HSEP's 28th annual telethon, ABC-7 viewers raised $95,166. Donations continue to come in and you can The post ABC-7’s Humane Society Telethon raises over $95k appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Complete coverage of 2nd anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- Here's a collection of ABC-7's on-air and online coverage on Aug. 3, 2021, reflecting the two-year anniversary of El Paso's Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting that claimed the lives of 23 people. WATCH: Healing Garden unveiled at Ascarate ParkWATCH: Star on the Mountain tribute to Aug. 3 victimsWalmart’s Grand Candela lacks The post Complete coverage of 2nd anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Fire burns storefronts along Mesa Street in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday afternoon that burned several storefronts in a west El Paso shopping strip. The fire broke out at 4026 N. Mesa Street around 1:45 p.m. Around 40 firefighters responded and could be seen breaking down windows and prying doors open to extinguish the flames, which were finally The post Fire burns storefronts along Mesa Street in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
3 hurt, 2 seriously in 3-car crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A three-car crash Saturday evening injured several people and led to the shut down of a busy northeast El Paso intersection. Traffic investigators were called out about 8:30 p.m. to the crash scene at Gateway South Boulevard and McCombs Street. First-responders said three people were taken to local hospitals, with two The post 3 hurt, 2 seriously in 3-car crash in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
WATCH: Memorial bell tolling ceremony for Aug. 3 victims
EL PASO, Texas -- Members of El Paso City Council participated in a special Aug. 3 memorial bell tolling ceremony Tuesday morning before the regularly scheduled council meeting. The ceremony included a moment of silence, followed by the reading of the names of each mass shooting victim. The council members took turns tolling the bell The post WATCH: Memorial bell tolling ceremony for Aug. 3 victims appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Northeast El Paso migrant stash house is latest of 200+ found so far this year
EL PASO, Texas -- Officers observing suspicious activity led to the discovery of a migrant stash house in northeast El Paso. The latest stash house bust happened Wednesday along Blue Wing Drive.According to El Paso police, officers in the area saw suspicious activity involving a large group of men in a home. The officers suspected The post Northeast El Paso migrant stash house is latest of 200+ found so far this year appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Guide to events honoring victims on 2nd anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting
EL PASO, Texas – In honor of the second anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that claimed the lives of 23 people, numerous remembrances, memorials and tributes are scheduled across El Paso to mark the solemn occasion. Below is a list of those events compiled by ABC-7... (*** denotes events The post Guide to events honoring victims on 2nd anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso at 70% vaccination rate, but expert says that’s no longer herd immunity
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso hit an important vaccination milestone on Friday with the number originally linked to herd immunity. 70% of the eligible El Paso population, 12 and older, are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. But there's a word of caution, as the goalpost is moving for herd immunity due to the Delta The post El Paso at 70% vaccination rate, but expert says that’s no longer herd immunity appeared first on KVIA.
Texas State|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
2 years after Walmart mass shooting, El Paso leaders see inaction and betrayal by Texas officials
BY ANGELA KOCHERGA, EL PASO MATTERS EL PASO, Texas -- Days before its official unveiling on Tuesday, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego walked through the healing garden planted to honor the victims of the 2019 Walmart mass shooting. Since the hate crime that took the lives of 23 people and left dozens more injured, Samaniego The post 2 years after Walmart mass shooting, El Paso leaders see inaction and betrayal by Texas officials appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso County’s Aug. 3 healing garden remembers victims
El PASO, Texas -- It’s been two years since one of the most tragic days in El Paso and the healing process is far from over. A new permanent memorial now sits in the Lower valley for all of El Paso to sit in solace and reflect. The county's community healing garden at Ascarate Park The post El Paso County’s Aug. 3 healing garden remembers victims appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso mayor, county judge urge Abbott to allow schools to mandate masks
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, imploring him to allow local school districts the authority to implement face mask mandates if they so choose. In the letter, the pair said local districts should be able "to decide The post El Paso mayor, county judge urge Abbott to allow schools to mandate masks appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
3-year-old almost drowns after falling into west El Paso pool
EL PASO, Texas -- A 3-year-old child almost drowned Thursday evening in west El Paso. It happened at 6492 Calle Placido Drive about 7 p.m. Authorities said the child apparently fell into a pool. The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but first-responders indicated the child was ok. No further details were The post 3-year-old almost drowns after falling into west El Paso pool appeared first on KVIA.
Socorro, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Socorro owner of severely malnourished dog is arrested
UPDATE: Socorro Police said they arrested the owner of a severely malnourished dog on animal cruelty charges following a meeting Friday with an animal rescue group. Mario Huereca, 21, was booked Friday into the El Paso County jail on $2,000 bond. No mugshot was immediately available, authorities indicated. "The dog was (recently) retrieved from the The post Socorro owner of severely malnourished dog is arrested appeared first on KVIA.
Socorro, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Animal rescuers seek answers about severely malnourished dog found in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas -- Pawsitive Animal Rescuers of El Paso were set to meet with Socorro Police on Friday afternoon to get details about the case of a severely malnourished female dog named "Roxy" that was surrendered to authorities. The dog had a litter of puppies, but could not nurse them due to being so malnourished, The post Animal rescuers seek answers about severely malnourished dog found in Socorro appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso to host U.S., Mexico tourism industry convention
EL PASO, Texas -- Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a joint press conference at City Hall on Wednesday morning to announce that El Paso will host what they described as a "multi-state tourism industry event" later this year. The Binational Tourism Connection convention will take place December 1st through 3rd, drawing The post El Paso to host U.S., Mexico tourism industry convention appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Walmart’s Grand Candela lacks 23rd column; some names missing from plaques
EL PASO, Texas -- The Grand Candela Memorial, it stands just feet away from the entrance to the Cielo Vista Walmart -- where 23 lives were stolen, dozens more injured and countless others impacted forever. Back in November 2019, just a few months after that horrific day, that Walmart store reopened and the Grand Candela was The post Walmart’s Grand Candela lacks 23rd column; some names missing from plaques appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
High sales tax revenue during pandemic surprises El Paso leaders
(Editor's note: This story was produced with the support of the Puente News Collaborative, a bi-national partnership of news organizations in Ciudad Juárez and El Paso.) EL PASO, Texas — Businesses in all corners of the economy suffering during the pandemic as the struggled to keep their staffs employed and doors open. “It is definitely a year The post High sales tax revenue during pandemic surprises El Paso leaders appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 14 latest Covid deaths
EL PASO, Texas -- Of the 14 coronavirus deaths occurring in El Paso County last week, public health officials confirmed Monday that three of those fatalities involved people who were fully vaccinated. That brought the total number of El Paso virus deaths to date among those vaccinated to ten, with officials noting that all of The post 3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 14 latest Covid deaths appeared first on KVIA.
