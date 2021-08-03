Cancel
Some Boulder 2700 fire evacuees to be allowed to return home

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
Some of the Finley Point residents who have been evacuated due to the Boulder 2700 fire will be allowed to return home on Tuesday.

Finley Point residents located south of Mahood Lane can meet with Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 12 p.m. at mile marker 2 on Montana Highway 35. All homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 will remain evacuated at this time.

Deputies will give residents a tag to allow them to return to their homes on Finley Point. All homes north of Mahood Lane will remain evacuated at this time.

The CSKT Division of Fire notes residents in this area remain at "Set", and should be ready to leave at any time.

The fire damaged the main power lines and poles in the area. The power company is working to get them restored but residents should expect the power to be out, along with phone lines.

A Red Cross shelter for evacuees remains open at Linderman Gym in Polson.

