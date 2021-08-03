Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos, NM

Los Alamos National Laboratory Welcomes NGD Systems To Efficient Mission Centric Computing Consortium

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos National Laboratory’s Efficient Mission Centric Computing Consortium has nearly 20 members now, including national and international partners. Courtesy/LANL. As the HPC community enters an era in which computation can be offloaded to storage devices, it is important to explore the mechanisms for using and programming these processing offloads.

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage System#Storage Devices#Edge Computing#Lanl#Hpc Design Group#Ssd Asic#Emc3#Triad#Tamus#Uc#Computational Storage#The Newport Platform#Ngd Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Businessaithority.com

Query.AI Appoints Dan Burns to Board of Directors to Support Company Mission to Make Security Investigations Efficient and Cost-Effective

Former co-founder and CEO of Optiv Bolsters World-Class Board with Valuable Experience in Leading Hypergrowth, Customer-Obsessed Companies. Query.AI, the provider of the market’s only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, announced the appointment of Optiv co-founder and former CEO Dan Burns to its board of directors. Burns, a business, technology, and cybersecurity industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience, joins Query.AI’s lead Seed investor, Jay Leek, managing partner at ClearSky Security and the former CISO of Blackstone, as an independent board member.
Computersarxiv.org

Neuromorphic scaling advantages for energy-efficient random walk computation

J. Darby Smith, Aaron J. Hill, Leah E. Reeder, Brian C. Franke, Richard B. Lehoucq, Ojas Parekh, William Severa, James B. Aimone. Computing stands to be radically improved by neuromorphic computing (NMC) approaches inspired by the brain's incredible efficiency and capabilities. Most NMC research, which aims to replicate the brain's computational structure and architecture in man-made hardware, has focused on artificial intelligence; however, less explored is whether this brain-inspired hardware can provide value beyond cognitive tasks. We demonstrate that high-degree parallelism and configurability of spiking neuromorphic architectures makes them well-suited to implement random walks via discrete time Markov chains. Such random walks are useful in Monte Carlo methods, which represent a fundamental computational tool for solving a wide range of numerical computing tasks. Additionally, we show how the mathematical basis for a probabilistic solution involving a class of stochastic differential equations can leverage those simulations to provide solutions for a range of broadly applicable computational tasks. Despite being in an early development stage, we find that NMC platforms, at a sufficient scale, can drastically reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing (HPC) platforms.
Computersarxiv.org

An Efficient Internet Traffic Classification System Using Deep Learning for IoT

Muhammad Basit Umair, Zeshan Iqbal, Muhammad Bilal, Tarik Adnan Almohamad, Jamel Nebhen, Raja Majid Mehmood. Internet of Things (IoT) defines a network of devices connected to the internet and sharing a massive amount of data between each other and a central location. These IoT devices are connected to a network therefore prone to attacks. Various management tasks and network operations such as security, intrusion detection, Quality-of-Service provisioning, performance monitoring, resource provisioning, and traffic engineering require traffic classification. Due to the ineffectiveness of traditional classification schemes, such as port-based and payload-based methods, researchers proposed machine learning-based traffic classification systems based on shallow neural networks. Furthermore, machine learning-based models incline to misclassify internet traffic due to improper feature selection. In this research, an efficient multilayer deep learning based classification system is presented to overcome these challenges that can classify internet traffic. To examine the performance of the proposed technique, Moore-dataset is used for training the classifier. The proposed scheme takes the pre-processed data and extracts the flow features using a deep neural network (DNN). In particular, the maximum entropy classifier is used to classify the internet traffic. The experimental results show that the proposed hybrid deep learning algorithm is effective and achieved high accuracy for internet traffic classification, i.e., 99.23%. Furthermore, the proposed algorithm achieved the highest accuracy compared to the support vector machine (SVM) based classification technique and k-nearest neighbours (KNNs) based classification technique.
Computersnanowerk.com

Quantum computing enables unprecedented materials science simulations

(Nanowerk News) Researchers have for the first time used a quantum computer to generate accurate results from materials science simulations that can be verified with practical techniques. The team used a form of quantum computing called quantum annealing (PRX Quantum, "Simulating the Shastry-Sutherland Ising Model Using Quantum Annealing"). This approach...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

KPIT joins Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium to contribute insights and expertise in software development for autonomous driving technology

NOVI, Mich. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software development, and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, announced joining the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium™ (AVCC). It marks continued efforts to lead the software technology journey with global mobility leaders toward an autonomous future. KPIT joins...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

NTT DATA Wins $15.4M Contract with Argonne National Laboratory

Managed IT and security services provider NTT DATA Services has won a $15.4 million contract to deliver end-user support services for Argonne National Laboratory. Argonne is a multidisciplinary science and engineering research center and the largest Energy Department laboratory in the Midwest. It has approximately 3,500 employees and nearly 8,000 visiting scientists each year.
Computersbiometricupdate.com

Behavioral biometrics researchers awarded $250k National Science Foundation grant

Three professors at Clarkson University have been awarded a $250,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to prototype advanced behavioral biometrics-based computer user authentication to tackle online fraud, announces Clarkson University. Recipients of the Partnership for Innovation (PFI), Mahesh Banavar, Stephanie Schuckers and Hou Daqing, are all electrical and...
SoftwareHPCwire

IBM Research Spins Up 11,400 Core Cloud Cluster for EDA

For many HPC users, their needs are not evenly distributed throughout a year: some might need few – if any – resources for months, then they might need a very large system for a week. For those kinds of users, large on-premises systems might not make much sense, and “cloud bursting” – renting lots of cloud resources for brief, intensive computing – is a more viable alternative. In a new case study, IBM Research described how they burst to the IBM Cloud to advance their electronic design automation (EDA) workloads, reaching bursts of up 11,000-plus cores.
Computersindustrialcybersecuritypulse.com

Upgrading industrial PC cybersecurity in manufacturing

Cybersecurity attacks against manufacturers and other industrial sites are growing every year. When developing a cybersecurity plan, is best to look at it through the lens of business risk reduction and enabling innovation. Industrial PCs need to be put on the front line of cybersecurity efforts and constantly monitored and...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Why Cloud storage Has Supplanted Standard Storage Methods

With the introduction of virtual memory in the technological world, many companies have stopped using local storage devices. They either use cloud storage devices or a hybrid mix of them. Continue reading to know more. Are you also confused about which storage type has better benefits between cloud storage and...
Businessdesign-reuse.com

AccelerComm joins DARPA Toolbox initiative for advanced communications research projects

AccelerComm licenses 5G Physical Layer IP to U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Southampton, UK - August 5, 2021 -- AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with physical layer IP which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced an agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Under the terms of the agreement, AccelerComm will provide access to its physical layer product portfolio that reduces error rates and maximises spectral efficiency of satellite, cellular and other communications networks to DARPA’s researchers under the DARPA Toolbox initiative.
ComputersCodecademy

What is cloud computing?

When people speak of "the cloud," they're usually talking about cloud computing. But what exactly is cloud computing? We'll explain in the paragraphs below. Most businesses need servers, storage, databases, internal networks, software, analytics, and more. In the past, they used their own resources to accomplish this. They bought their own servers, created their own networks, and hosted their software and databases internally in on-site data centers.
Cell Phonesladailypost.com

PEEC Seeks Help Testing Updated Los Alamos Trails App

PEEC is seeking help from the public to give feedback on the updated Los Alamos Trails App. Courtesy/PEEC. The Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) needs the community’s help to test out the updated Los Alamos Trails App. PEEC has been working with students in New Mexico Highlands University’s Media Arts...
Los Alamos, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Report: Some Los Alamos nuclear waste too hazardous to move

Los Alamos National Laboratory has identified 45 barrels of radioactive waste so potentially explosive — due to being mixed with incompatible chemicals — that crews have been told not to move them and instead block off the area around the containers, according to a government watchdog’s report. Crews have worked...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: At Co-Op Park On Central

On the job in Los Alamos Friday where phase 1 construction has begun on the Co-Op Park Los Alamos next to the newly built Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (LASCU) at 1010 Central Ave. LASCU CEO/President Matt Schmidt stands in front of the construction site as Los Alamos Landscaping & More co-owner Craig Wehner, left of Schmidt, and crew work in the background. With generous support from the community, a stage will be included in Phase 1 construction. Much appreciation is extended to Los Alamos Landscaping & More for leading the project with the design/build team Living Designs Group and R&M Construction. #cooperatives #RebuildBetterTogether #coopsday #thecoopway @icacoop. Courtesy/Chamber.
Softwaretheiotintegrator.com

IoT Integrator

What’s Brewing at the Tech Data IoT Solutions Factory Tech Data recently launched its Analytics and IoT Solutions Factory, which contains 50+ market-ready solutions that partners can use to speed up emerging technology deployments. In our podcast, IoT Solution Integrator editors sat down with Drew Mongoven from Tech Data to talk about IoT solutions and find out what technologies are in demand right now as companies move into post-pandemic recovery mode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy