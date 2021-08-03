Cancel
State Health Dept. Launches Round Two Of $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program ‘Stay Ahead New Mexico’

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced Monday the launch of its second $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program: “Stay Ahead New Mexico”. Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, and for the duration of August, all New Mexicans 12+ are eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Any dose qualifies – a first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a dose of the single-shot J&J vaccine. No more than one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.

