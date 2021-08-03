Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston City Council Looks At Housing Protection, Early Voting, Redistricting, Tree Canopy, Extreme Heat & More

 6 days ago

City Councilor-At-Large Michelle Wu publishes notes from Boston City Council meetings. Below are some highlights from July 21, 2021 Boston City Council meeting:. Restoring Governmentally-Involved Housing Protection Home-Rule Petition: The Council voted unanimously to approve a home-rule petition for a special law, An Act to Restore Boston’s Governmentally-Involved Housing Protection, after Councilor Edwards reported back as Chair of the Committee on Government Operations and recommended the order ought to pass. This home rule petition would preserve or restore at-risk affordable housing, including current or formerly HUD subsidized housing with “expiring use” restrictions, helping Boston maintain its stock of affordable housing and discouraging the condominium conversion of these homes. This proposal was prompted in part by recent developments at the Forbes Building in Jamaica Plain, home to primarily elderly Boston residents, where the new owner has refused to sign contracts with the Boston Housing Authority that would keep tenants in their affordable units. This matter will now go to the Acting Mayor for approval before moving to the Massachusetts State Legislature.

