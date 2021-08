The concrete Tyrannosaurus Rex that stood for decades at 76th Street and Good Hope Road, at Johnson’s Park mini-golf, is about to finally get its makeover. Chad Covert, who bought the 13,000-pound dino for $11 in 2017 and moved it to his property in Saukville, says restoration work is set to begin and when that’s complete, hopefully by the end of the year, the 16-foot-tall dino will be installed on his land.