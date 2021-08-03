Ossian, Wells County celebrating new locally owned grocery store

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A new locally owned grocery store is making lives a little bit easier for the town of Ossian. On Tuesday morning, Ginger Fresh Market celebrated their grand opening in front of dozens of residents. The grocery store used to be home to the town’s community market before closing some time ago. After the property was purchased in May 2020, co-owners Calvin and Caleb Graber dedicated resources to remodeling the store.