Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ossian, IN

Ossian, Wells County celebrating new locally owned grocery store

By Josh Ayen
WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A new locally owned grocery store is making lives a little bit easier for the town of Ossian. On Tuesday morning, Ginger Fresh Market celebrated their grand opening in front of dozens of residents. The grocery store used to be home to the town’s community market before closing some time ago. After the property was purchased in May 2020, co-owners Calvin and Caleb Graber dedicated resources to remodeling the store.

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Ossian, IN
County
Wells County, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Bluffton, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Community Market#Food Drink#The Graber Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StateCNN

California's Dixie Fire now second-largest in state's history

(CNN) — The Dixie Fire in California, the largest wildfire in the country, has grown to become the second-biggest in the state's history, according to CalFire. The blaze has scorched 463,477 acres of land in northeastern California and is second only to the August Complex Fire, which ravaged Northern California almost a year ago, burning more than 1 million acres.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Team USA tops gold medal count at Tokyo Olympic games

Team USA finished the Tokyo Olympics by taking home the most gold medals at 39 after winning the women's volleyball final and overtaking China by one medal. As Sports Illustrated reports, the number of gold medals won this year by Team USA is lower than pthe previous summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London 2012 where it won 46 medals at each.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy