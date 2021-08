Justin Gaethje doesn’t dislike Michael Chandler as a person, but he feels he’ll have enough to get him to that place when they meet in the octagon later this year. Gaethje and Chandler are expected to meet at UFC 268 in November at a venue and location yet to be officially announced. The promotion’s initial plan was to host the event in New York at Madison Square Garden, but due to new COVID-19 guidelines in the state for individuals to show proof of vaccination for indoor events, the plans may change.