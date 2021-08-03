Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Regression Plots in Python with Seaborn

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandas plotting gives you a lot of what you need when dealing with simple charts but there is one glaring omission. A Scatter plot is a great way of exploring relationships or patterns in data. But adding a regression line can make those patterns stand out and it is one thing that is not built into the Pandas plot API.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Python Code#Linear Regression#Regressions#Api#Statsmodels#Github#Gapminder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

R Equivalent of 7 Common Pandas Operations

Hands-on tutorial for Pandas and data.table libraries. Python and R are the two key players in the data science ecosystem. Both of these programming languages offer a rich selection of highly useful libraries. When it comes to data analysis and manipulation, two libraries stand out: “data.table” for R and Pandas...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

8 Things to Know to Master Value Sorting in Pandas

When we deal with data, sorting is an important preprocessing step to visually examine the quality of your data. With pandas, although sometimes we may use a related method — sort_index, we sort data using the sort_values method most of the time. In this article, I’d like to share 8 things that are essential for you to complete this preprocessing step — with the focus on the sort_values method.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

Functions in Python – Explained with Code Examples

In any programming language, functions facilitate code reusability. In simple terms, when you want to do something repeatedly, you can define that something as a function and call that function whenever you need to. In this tutorial, we shall learn about user-defined functions in Python. When you started coding in...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Hands-On Climate Time Series Classification with Deep Learning, using Python

Time series are a huge part of our lives. Basically everything can be modelled as a certain quantity (on the y axis) that varies as the time increases (on the x axis). On the other hand, classification is an important application of Machine Learning. In fact, it is easy to consider lots of our goals as a classification task.
SoftwareEos

A New Practical Guide to Using Python for Earth Observation

Thousands of satellites are orbiting the Earth and observing conditions in the atmosphere, the oceans, and the land surface. Vast amounts of information are being collected all the time, but raw data needs manipulation before it becomes useful for scientific analysis. Python is a programming language that can be used to process satellite data sets for Earth science research. Earth Observation Using Python: A Practical Programming Guide is a new book recently published in AGU’s Special Publications series. It presents an introduction to basic Python programming that can be used to create functional and effective visualizations from earth observation satellite data sets. We asked the author about her vision for the book and how people can best utilize it.
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
EconomyVice

Timeshare Owners Are Furious That Migrants Are Staying in Their Empty Holiday Homes

Holiday Club Puerto Calma presents itself as a paradise for winter sun-seekers. The palm tree-lined complex of holiday apartments has views over the harbour of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, a resort town on Gran Canaria – the volcanic Spanish island marooned in the Atlantic, 150km from the northwest coast of Africa where temperatures stay in the high-teens and low 20s even in the winter months and it rarely rains.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

A Simple Regression Problem

This article is part of a new series featuring problems with solution, to help you hone your machine learning and pattern recognition skills. Try to solve this problem by yourself first, before looking at the solution. Today's problem also has an intriguing mathematical appeal and solution: this allows you to check if your solution found using machine learning techniques, is correct or not. The level is for beginners.
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

Introducing the Time Value of Money with Python

In this article, I will introduce the time value of money by breaking it down into several topics below:. I am going to demonstrate how can we use Python NumPy-Financial to perform all the required calculations. 1. Future value. Firstly let us examine the definition of future value in the...
Traffictowardsdatascience.com

The 5-minute learn: Create pretty and geographically accurate transport maps in R

I’m experimenting with an occasional article called ‘the 5-minute learn’ where I try to teach a useful technique in 5 minutes reading time or less. In this first attempt, we are going to look at how to create a graph of the London Tube network which is geographically accurate (unlike the one we often see). If you have the right data, you should be able to easily apply this technique to other transport networks.
ScienceNature.com

Correction to: Histological regression in melanoma: impact on sentinel lymph node status and survival

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. In table 1 “Breslow thickness (categorised) (mm2)” should be “Breslow thickness (categorised) (mm)”. The authors apologise for the mistake. The original article has been corrected. Melanoma Institute Australia, The University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Karina Aivazian, Tasnia Ahmed, Mary-Ann...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Bioinformatics on the cloud part II

Computing RNAseq expression using HTSeq on Google Cloud Platform. In healthcare alone, an estimated 60 million patients will have their genomic code sequenced by 2025 [1]. This growth is fuelled both by the decline in sequencing costs, as well as advances in medicine. Importantly, information on the cellular level can be used to help guide patient treatment. But how to analyse these massive amounts of data? What is needed are both tools and infrastructure that can scale with the size of the problem.
Sportstowardsdatascience.com

How Much Do the Olympics Cost?

The most expensive Games to date are Sochi 2014. Tokyo 2020 are set to change this. Actual sports-related costs of the Olympic Games 1960–2016 are shown in Table 1 below, together with the number of events and number of athletes in each Games. Data on outturn cost were available for 25 out of the 30 Games 1960–2016. It should be mentioned that the Rio 2016 Summer Games had not yet been held at the time of compiling the table. Preliminary data were therefore used for these Games.*
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

Data Viz meets Death

Exploring the interaction between the living and the deceased through data visualization. Can data visualization help us better understand and grapple with our mortality? Are there ways to visualize death that go beyond the one-dimensional representations of circles or timelines? Can we tell personal, intimate stories using large-scale data sets? These are questions I asked myself when crafting Memory Blossoms, a data visualized object that also serves as an object of remembrance for the deceased. Using a data humanism and generative design approach, Memory Blossoms aims to provoke a conversation and reflection on death by connecting personal data around our mortality with large-scale data associated with the cycles of nature and earth. This article will explore the design process behind Memory Blossoms, the Japanese cultural context it’s designed within, and I hope, will show ways data visualization can help take a big and scary topic like death, and turn it into something that people can hold space for with greater comfort.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Node customization for stunning networks

As we saw earlier, network visualization in R is a breeze with the visNetwork package. The graphs are gorgeous, interactive, and fun to play with. In this article, we’ll look at how we can customize the nodes of our network to convey additional information. First, we’ll learn how to color a network by a variable. Then, we’ll leverage the power of to find and highlight nodes with high centrality scores. Finally, we’ll use igraph once more to identify and color communities. To code along, click here for the R notebook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy