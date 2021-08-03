Regression Plots in Python with Seaborn

Exploring the interaction between the living and the deceased through data visualization. Can data visualization help us better understand and grapple with our mortality? Are there ways to visualize death that go beyond the one-dimensional representations of circles or timelines? Can we tell personal, intimate stories using large-scale data sets? These are questions I asked myself when crafting Memory Blossoms, a data visualized object that also serves as an object of remembrance for the deceased. Using a data humanism and generative design approach, Memory Blossoms aims to provoke a conversation and reflection on death by connecting personal data around our mortality with large-scale data associated with the cycles of nature and earth. This article will explore the design process behind Memory Blossoms, the Japanese cultural context it’s designed within, and I hope, will show ways data visualization can help take a big and scary topic like death, and turn it into something that people can hold space for with greater comfort.