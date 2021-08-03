Cancel
HP announces seven new X Series gaming monitors

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP today announced seven new HP X Series Gaming Monitors. These monitors offer great value for the price. Four of these X Series monitors will be IPS flat screened with 27-inch, 32-inch and 34-inch options while the remaining three X Series monitors will be VA curved with 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.

#Hp#Gaming#Freesync#Ips#Ips#Hp Eye Ease#Eyesafe Certification
