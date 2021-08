The United States locked in another gold medal at the Summer Olympics as Athing Mu won the gold for the 800m making her the first American woman to win the gold for that event since 1968! The 19-year-old added to several medals for the US, including the gold medal Tamyra Mensah-Stock won in wrestling, the pair of silver the US Track and Field won, and the bronze that Simone Biles won with her return on the balance beam. As of right now, the US has won a combined 73 medals, leading all other countries! See an updated list by Clicking Here.