How to Explain Data Science to Anyone

Data science seems to be everywhere, whether you are in the tech industry or not. Other terms associated with data science include machine learning and artificial intelligence. Unfortunately, some of these fields can be confused with one another. For the sake of this article, we will focus more on data science itself. Similarly, we will be focusing on how to explain data science to people who know nothing about data to nothing about statistics. There are countless interpretations of data science’s definition, but for me, I believe the best way to explain something is to connect it with that specific person, drop the jargon, and compare it to something they might already know. With that being said, let’s dive deeper into these ways of explaining data science below.