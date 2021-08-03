Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Model Drift in Machine Learning

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll things tend towards disorder. The second law of thermodynamics states “as one goes forward in time, the net entropy (degree of disorder) of any isolated or closed system will always increase (or at least stay the same)”. Thus, nothing lasts forever. Our youth is not forever, the best becomes the worst, and our machine learning models degrades as time does its thing.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Online Learning#Upda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Google’s quantum computer supposedly just made a time crystal

Google’s quantum computer has been used to build a “time crystal” according to freshly-published research, a new phase of matter that upends the traditional laws of thermodynamics. Despite what the name might suggest, however, the new breakthrough won’t let Google build a time machine. Time crystals were first proposed in...
SoftwareForbes

Four Ways Quantum Computing Could Change The World

Founder and CEO of PQShield, a British cybersecurity startup specializing in quantum-secure solutions. Organizations and governments around the world are pouring billions of dollars into quantum research and development, with the likes of Google, Microsoft and Intel racing to reach quantum supremacy. The stakes are high, and with so many...
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Facebook’s “brain reading” tech works but it’s still giving up on it

Facebook and a team from the University of California – San Francisco have published a new study on brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and their suitability for, in this case, restoring speech by enabling the user to ‘think’ words into existence. The system involved using a BCI to translate a man’s thoughts into words in near-real-time when he attempted to speak them.
Worldinputmag.com

Amsterdam's first 3D-printed bridge is a living engineering experiment

Imperial College London just made history by erecting the first-ever bridge constructed entirely via 3D printing, Business Insider reports. The steel bridge, which opened in Amsterdam’s Red Light District last week, is 12 meters long and weighs nearly 5 tons — no small feat of engineering and patience. It opened this month to foot traffic over the Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal after being unveiled by the Netherlands’ Queen Máxima on July 15.
SoftwareZDNet

Google says it has created a time crystal in a quantum computer, and it's weirder than you can imagine

In a new research paper, Google scientists claim to have used a quantum processor for a useful scientific application: to observe a genuine time crystal. If 'time crystal' sounds pretty sci-fi that's because they are. Time crystals are no less than a new "phase of matter", as researchers put it, which has been theorized for some years now as a new state that could potentially join the ranks of solids, liquids, gases, crystals and so on. The paper remains in pre-print and still requires peer review.
TechnologyNetwork World

The Inner Circle Guide to AI, Chatbots & Machine Learning

Understand the ROI of AI with the latest expert insights. This brand-new data and guidance from ContactBabel's experts will answer all your AI-related questions and more! The latest research explores use cases that illustrate real-life applications of AI you could be harnessing for success today. Download the guide to discover...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Machine Learning over Static and Dynamic Relational Data

This tutorial overviews principles behind recent works on training and maintaining machine learning models over relational data, with an emphasis on the exploitation of the relational data structure to improve the runtime performance of the learning task. The tutorial has the following parts:. 1) Database research for data science. 2)...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

Research shows AI is often biased. Here's how to make algorithms work for all of us

Existing human bias is too often transferred to artificial intelligence. Here are five types of bias and how to address them. Can you imagine a just and equitable world where everyone, regardless of age, gender or class, has access to excellent healthcare, nutritious food and other basic human needs? Are data-driven technologies such as artificial intelligence and data science capable of achieving this – or will the bias that already drives real-world outcomes eventually overtake the digital world, too?
ScienceSentinel

The data (right?) Lie – basic science

A good strategy for getting information about the world and preparing for it is to observe. Check the weather and grab an umbrella, take a look around before crossing the street. We search for data, analyze and make decisions. The process sounds simple, but it is quite complicated at times. The data can be many, it is subject to inaccuracies, the methods of analysis are not always the best and most importantly, our question could be wrong. After all, is there an argument against data?
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Machine Learning with a Reject Option: A survey

Machine learning models always make a prediction, even when it is likely to be inaccurate. This behavior should be avoided in many decision support applications, where mistakes can have severe consequences. Albeit already studied in 1970, machine learning with a reject option recently gained interest. This machine learning subfield enables machine learning models to abstain from making a prediction when likely to make a mistake.
Computersarxiv.org

Model-based micro-data reinforcement learning: what are the crucial model properties and which model to choose?

We contribute to micro-data model-based reinforcement learning (MBRL) by rigorously comparing popular generative models using a fixed (random shooting) control agent. We find that on an environment that requires multimodal posterior predictives, mixture density nets outperform all other models by a large margin. When multimodality is not required, our surprising finding is that we do not need probabilistic posterior predictives: deterministic models are on par, in fact they consistently (although non-significantly) outperform their probabilistic counterparts. We also found that heteroscedasticity at training time, perhaps acting as a regularizer, improves predictions at longer horizons. At the methodological side, we design metrics and an experimental protocol which can be used to evaluate the various models, predicting their asymptotic performance when using them on the control problem. Using this framework, we improve the state-of-the-art sample complexity of MBRL on Acrobot by two to four folds, using an aggressive training schedule which is outside of the hyperparameter interval usually considered.
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

Machine-made art using Generative Adversarial Networks

Much of the research effort made by the machine learning community in the past few years is, in my opinion, too narrowly focused. Researchers take known sample datasets, spend years training models on these datasets, and publish their papers with marginal improvements to the state-of-the-art benchmarks made in every project. For those readers coming from the machine-learning community, think of how often you’ve seen mentions of CIFAR, MNIST, LibriVox, ImageNet, IMDB Reviews, or the Wikipedia corpus; These datasets are used all too often. We don’t see enough research being made on original data.
Technologyr-bloggers.com

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Responsible Machine Learning

[This article was first published on R in ResponsibleML on Medium, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computing: what quantum methods can do for machine learning

Quantum computing: what quantum methods can do for machine learning. Neural networks learn faster than support vector machines. Classic machine learning, especially neural networks, has experienced an enormous upswing, especially in image processing and big data analysis. Almost everyone has heard of the performance of neural networks in facial recognition or seen artificially generated and yet realistic images of people. Modular software libraries such as Keras and PyTorch make it possible to design and train neural networks in the shortest possible time.
Softwarearxiv.org

Beyond SDLC: Process Modeling and Documentation Using Thinging Machines

The software development life cycle (SDLC) is a procedure used to develop a software system that meets both the customer s needs and real-world requirements. The first phase of the SDLC involves creating a conceptual model that represents the involved domain in reality. In requirements engineering, building such a model is considered a bridge to the design and construction phases. However, this type of model can also serve as a basic model for identifying business processes and how these processes are interconnected to achieve the final result. This paper focuses on process modeling in organizations, per se, beyond its application in the SDLC when an organization needs further documentation to meet its growth needs and address regular changes over time. The resultant process documentation is created alongside the daily operations of the business process. The model provides process visualization and documentation to assist in defining work patterns, avoiding redundancy, or even designing new processes. In this paper, a proposed diagrammatic representation models each process using one diagram comprising five actions and two types of relationships to build three levels of depiction. These levels consist of a static description, events, and the behavior of the modeled process. The viability of a thinging machine is demonstrated by re-modeling some examples from the literature.
Computerssignalscv.com

Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Speech Recognition

If you have ever wondered how your smartphone can comprehend instructions like “Call Mom,” “Send a Message to Boss,” “Play the Latest Songs,” “Switch ON the AC,” then you are not alone. But how is this done? The one simple answer is Speech Recognition. Speech Recognition has gone through the roof in the recent 4-5 years and is making our lives more comfortable every day.
Engineeringdocwirenews.com

Machine learning applications in radiation oncology

Phys Imaging Radiat Oncol. 2021 Jun 24;19:13-24. doi: 10.1016/j.phro.2021.05.007. eCollection 2021 Jul. Machine learning technology has a growing impact on radiation oncology with an increasing presence in research and industry. The prevalence of diverse data including 3D imaging and the 3D radiation dose delivery presents potential for future automation and scope for treatment improvements for cancer patients. Harnessing this potential requires standardization of tools and data, and focused collaboration between fields of expertise. The rapid advancement of radiation oncology treatment technologies presents opportunities for machine learning integration with investments targeted towards data quality, data extraction, software, and engagement with clinical expertise. In this review, we provide an overview of machine learning concepts before reviewing advances in applying machine learning to radiation oncology and integrating these techniques into the radiation oncology workflows. Several key areas are outlined in the radiation oncology workflow where machine learning has been applied and where it can have a significant impact in terms of efficiency, consistency in treatment and overall treatment outcomes. This review highlights that machine learning has key early applications in radiation oncology due to the repetitive nature of many tasks that also currently have human review. Standardized data management of routinely collected imaging and radiation dose data are also highlighted as enabling engagement in research utilizing machine learning and the ability integrate these technologies into clinical workflow to benefit patients. Physicists need to be part of the conversation to facilitate this technical integration.
Computersarxiv.org

A comparison of combined data assimilation and machine learning methods for offline and online model error correction

Recent studies have shown that it is possible to combine machine learning methods with data assimilation to reconstruct a dynamical system using only sparse and noisy observations of that system. The same approach can be used to correct the error of a knowledge-based model. The resulting surrogate model is hybrid, with a statistical part supplementing a physical part. In practice, the correction can be added as an integrated term (i.e. in the model resolvent) or directly inside the tendencies of the physical model. The resolvent correction is easy to implement. The tendency correction is more technical, in particular it requires the adjoint of the physical model, but also more flexible. We use the two-scale Lorenz model to compare the two methods. The accuracy in long-range forecast experiments is somewhat similar between the surrogate models using the resolvent correction and the tendency correction. By contrast, the surrogate models using the tendency correction significantly outperform the surrogate models using the resolvent correction in data assimilation experiments. Finally, we show that the tendency correction opens the possibility to make online model error correction, i.e. improving the model progressively as new observations become available. The resulting algorithm can be seen as a new formulation of weak-constraint 4D-Var. We compare online and offline learning using the same framework with the two-scale Lorenz system, and show that with online learning, it is possible to extract all the information from sparse and noisy observations.
Industrygeneticliteracyproject.org

Why the oversimplified ‘humans-are-machines’ model needs to be scrapped

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Cells are not factories. Nor do their parts in any way resemble gears. And despite the benefits of using a concept like cells-as-factories and similar analogies as mnemonic learning aids, failing to describe the limitations of those same analogies is likely to result in significant misunderstandings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy