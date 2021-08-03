FIFA 22 Pro Clubs mode lets you play as a woman for the first time

Today, EA revealed the first-ever FIFA 22 gameplay trailer, promising the biggest gameplay advancement in years, partially thanks to HyperMotion Technology, which unlocks Full Team Authentic Motion, Machine Learning Flow, Tactical A.I., Kinetic Air Battles, Composed Ball Control, and Player Humanization. And this isn't just marketing-speak. The gameplay looks considerably improved thanks to this technology. The problem is it's limited to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia versions of the game. And of course, this is extra disappointing because the next-gen consoles are currently quite hard to track down and buy, especially the PS5, and the situation won't be any better come October. In fact, it will probably be worse.