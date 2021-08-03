Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Odds to be Bears' Starting QB: Andy Dalton Clear Cut Favorite Over Justin Fields

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton is hoping to re-establish himself as a starting caliber quarterback.

He signed with the Bears this offseason because they promised him the starting job. They followed that up by taking former Ohio State star Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, the coaching staff has said that Dalton will be the starter, which would allow Fields to adjust to life in the NFL.

Despite Matt Nagy's consistent with that message, some believe Fields could start sooner rather than later.

The oddsmakers aren't buying it. They think Dalton will start Week 1. He is the clear cut favorite to start the year under center according to the latest odds released by BetOnline.

Dalton is -1200 (1/12) to start the season at quarterback for the Bears. Fields is +600 (6/1).

There's still plenty of time for those odds to swing in Fields' favor, especially since the preseason hasn't started, but it looks like Dalton is going to get one more shot to show what he can do as a starter.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
279
Followers
641
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Clear Cut#American Football#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Louis Riddick has a shocking Justin Fields take

On “Get Up!” this morning with Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick was asked to predict whether or not rookie Chicago Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields will start less than or more than 10 games this upcoming season. Normally, these predictions are meaningless but Louis Riddick is one of few in the national...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘I’m built for this’: A closer look at Andy Dalton, Justin Fields and the revamped Chicago Bears quarterback room

The Chicago Bears overhauled the quarterback position in the offseason by signing veteran Andy Dalton and drafting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp practices open Wednesday, here’s a closer look at the position. And as the Bears progress through training camp, the Tribune is taking a look at each position group. Currently on roster: 3 Projected on final roster: 3 Roster ...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

On the money! Justin Fields connects on beautiful deep ball in Bears camp

Justin Fields is winning over the crowd in Chicago. Tuesday, the Bears’ first-round selection was on the field for training camp and showed off his arm strength and accuracy with an impressive throw deep down the field near the sideline. When his receiver hauled in the catch, fans couldn’t help but be wowed.
NFLchicitysports.com

Jimmy Graham Compares Justin Fields to Super Bowl Winning Quarterback

Another day, another practice for the Chicago Bears in training camp, but the real story of the day came from the media sessions following the day’s activities when Jimmy Graham came to the podium. The veteran tight end, entering his second season with the Bears, was asked his thoughts about the team’s rookie quarterback Justin Fields and had glowing reviews for the young player — comparing him to “the guy up there in Seattle”.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 Reasons why Justin Fields should not start Week 1

The biggest question that every Chicago Bears fan wants to be answered right now is “Who will start at quarterback Week 1?”. I don’t know and I don’t think anyone, including Matt Nagy, knows at this point. However, there are several compelling reasons why Justin Fields should sit the entire season.
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Chicago Bears roster rank No. 11: Andy Dalton

Chicago Bears - Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports. On the fringe of training camp, we have hit the fringe of ranking the top 90 players on the Chicago Bears roster. This preview for training camp gave you a look at all of the fringe roster players as well the locked-in starters and players competing for big roles.
NFLchatsports.com

Justin Fields is the highest rated Madden QB for the Bears in a while

EA Sports plans to reveal their Madden NFL 22 ratings in an all-week event that got started yesterday in a kickoff special when they announced their top rookies. The Chicago Bears had one such rookie make their initial list, and his inclusion came as no surprise when considering the hype surrounding the former Ohio State QB.
NFLWGNtv.com

As ‘QB1′ to start 2021, Andy Dalton look ahead to his first Bears’ season

LAKE FOREST – When fans show up to Halas Hall to watch the first open training camp practice since 2019, the focus will likely be on one place: No. 1. Even though he’s not QB1, the selection and anticipation of the start of Justin Fields’ tenure in Chicago have reinvigorated fans after what’s been an up-and-down two years for the franchise. Hope is high that the former Ohio State quarterback can finally be the franchise quarterback which the team has tried and failed to find both recently along with the past.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Dissecting Andy Dalton’s vision for the Chicago Bears offense

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton took a direct approach when speaking about what the Bears’ offense could accomplish throughout the 2021 season. Dalton, who spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys after spending nine seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals has continued to command respect throughout the offseason in Chicago.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Making the case for Justin Fields to start right away

With a seemingly make-or-break season ahead for GM Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy, the offseason was busy. The franchise tag was placed on Allen Robinson and no deal was made before the July 15th deadline. We’ll be without multiple 2020 starters including Charles Leno Jr, Bobby Massie, Buster Skrine, Kyle Fuller, Anthony Miller, and of course Mitchell Trubisky.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields appears to have chance at starting job

As the Chicago Bears take the practice field today, fans attending training camp will have one more bit of motivation to watch the team’s first-round pick. Rookie Justin Fields is the talk of the team, and for good reason. The Bears have never boasted a quarterback with this skill set before. It’s rare, unfamiliar territory.
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

QB Dalton impresses Bears with prized rookie Fields lurking

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Nagy is so confident his starting quarterback is ready, the Chicago Bears coach wouldn't be too nervous if the NFL decided to open the season this week. That's how strong an impression veteran Andy Dalton is making. "One hundred percent,” Nagy said. “He’s got full control...

Comments / 0

Community Policy