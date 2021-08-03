Odds to be Bears' Starting QB: Andy Dalton Clear Cut Favorite Over Justin Fields

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton is hoping to re-establish himself as a starting caliber quarterback.

He signed with the Bears this offseason because they promised him the starting job. They followed that up by taking former Ohio State star Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since then, the coaching staff has said that Dalton will be the starter, which would allow Fields to adjust to life in the NFL.

Despite Matt Nagy's consistent with that message, some believe Fields could start sooner rather than later.

The oddsmakers aren't buying it. They think Dalton will start Week 1. He is the clear cut favorite to start the year under center according to the latest odds released by BetOnline.

Dalton is -1200 (1/12) to start the season at quarterback for the Bears. Fields is +600 (6/1).

There's still plenty of time for those odds to swing in Fields' favor, especially since the preseason hasn't started, but it looks like Dalton is going to get one more shot to show what he can do as a starter.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals