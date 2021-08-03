Cancel
Victor Robles plays ninth inning with praying mantis on hat, Nationals blow lead, prove world isn't ready for Rally Mantis

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Yankee Stadium on Monday night, with the Bronx Bombers trailing the lowly Orioles 7-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, a stray cat wandered onto the field. For nearly four minutes, it led security on a Wil-E-Coyote chase while the crowd cheered the feline’s every effort to thwart its captors like an Aaron Judge moonshot (they needed something to cheer). Ordinarily this would have been the animal moment of the night in the MLB. Usually we’d wake to up rally-cat t-shirts and rally-cat memes, but not today, because at approximately the same time down in the nation’s capital, a bug was stealing all the thunder. Behold RALLY MANTIS [voice of God].

