Cameron Mathison Previews His New Role on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

By Michelle Moro Parkerton
soapsindepth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown is on for fan fave Cameron Mathison’s debut on GENERAL HOSPITAL! And even though the soap is keeping when he’ll first air or who he’ll be playing under wraps, ALL MY CHILDREN’s former Ryan joining GH is one of the most anticipated Port Charles casting coups of the year! Mathison recently chatted with Soap Opera Digest about his new gig, and while he didn’t divulge any details about his new character, he did have plenty to say about how much fun he’s having at his new job and returning to daytime after a decade. “I’m having such a good time,” Mathison confessed. “It feels in many ways like coming home.”

