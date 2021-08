Women service members are expanding their service in the military. Since the Defense Department opened all military roles to all service members in 2016, there have been many female “firsts” across military forces. Women are taking on prominent command leadership roles – Air Force Gen. Lori J. Robinson became the first woman to lead a U.S. military combatant command, U.S. Northern Command, in 2016. Women are also stepping into more combat arms details. Recently, the Navy graduated its first female Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman. Women are the fastest growing cohort in the veteran community, representing just over 16 percent of today’s active-duty and about 10 percent of those separated.