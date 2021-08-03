Cancel
Is It Better To Gua Sha In The Morning Or At Night? A TCM Expert Explains

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Gua sha is an ancient healing modality in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) meant to increase circulation, move lymph, and clear stagnant energy (called chi). Historically and professionally, the technique is used to treat your whole body and aid immune function; but in the West, it's frequently touted for its ability to sculpt the skin and rejuvenate the face.

Gua sha is a long-beloved modality used historically to treat your full body, improve microcirculation, encourage immune function, and aid with lymphatic drainage. More recently—and particularly in the West and beauty spaces—it's hailed for its skin-soothing and sculpting benefits. Certainly, it's a habit I perform almost daily, so I'm all on board.
Getting enough sleep is so important. It plays a vital role in how your body functions. The quality of sleep you get is a factor when it comes to your physical and mental health. It affects your memory, focus, and cognitive skills (like when you're driving). And when it comes to your body, sleep plays a role in repairing and healing your heart and blood vessels, preventing obesity, maintaining a healthy balance of hormones, and more. According to the National Institute of Health, "the way you feel while you're awake depends in part on what happens while you're sleeping. During sleep, your body is working to support healthy brain function and maintain your physical health."
As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Lizzo loves it and so should you. Thousands of social media users have been boasting of their adoration for gua sha, raising it to “trending” status on multiple platforms. The Chinese technique, which increases blood circulation through the process of repeatedly scraping a targeted area, has recently taken the internet by storm as part of a larger societal trend under which beauty enthusiasts have turned to alternative wellness practices as means of preserving their youth.
Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, new research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Of all the beautifying and wellness rituals out there, baths certainly are among the most popular. In modern times, and in the West, we speak of them using words like "pampering," "indulgent," and "splurge." Of course, bathing practices can be all of those things should you want them to be—but they can also be a vital and integral part of regular life and rejuvenation, as they have been for all of human history. It's right in the vein of what we talk about here all of the time at mindbodygreen: Taking care of yourself—whatever that looks like to you—shouldn't be viewed as superficial or lavish.
There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.

