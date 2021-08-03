Tokyo Olympics 2020 odds, picks, August 3 predictions: Expert reveals best bets for track, basketball, more
Norway's Karsten Warholm highlighted Monday's 2020 Summer Olympics action by breaking his world record en route to a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles. American hurdler Rai Benjamin was right behind him and set a national record en route to a silver medal. More excitement is on the horizon, and multiple events late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday that should generate buzz. Women's basketball will get things started early in a rematch between the world's two best teams that will only leave one side still in the running for first place.www.cbssports.com
