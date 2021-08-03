Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 odds, picks, August 3 predictions: Expert reveals best bets for track, basketball, more

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorway's Karsten Warholm highlighted Monday's 2020 Summer Olympics action by breaking his world record en route to a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles. American hurdler Rai Benjamin was right behind him and set a national record en route to a silver medal. More excitement is on the horizon, and multiple events late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday that should generate buzz. Women's basketball will get things started early in a rematch between the world's two best teams that will only leave one side still in the running for first place.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Rai Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Basketball#Americans#Caesers Sportsbook#Aussies#Sportsline Olympics#The New York Times#Los Angeles Times#Chinese#Team Usa#The Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WNBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's beach volleyball odds, picks: Team USA vs. Germany predictions from proven expert

Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman take on Germany's duo of Laura Ludwig and Maggie Kozuch on Monday night in the women's beach volleyball quarterfinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ludwig won the gold medal and Ross took bronze when they were paired with other teammates at the Rio Games in 2016. The veterans have faced off regularly for well over a decade, but now they are paired with relative newcomers to beach volleyball. Ross played alongside Kerri Walsh-Jennings and Ludwig teamed with Kira Walkenhorst at Rio, but the teams did not meet in the tournament.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Marin County, CANBC Bay Area

5 to Watch: Marin's Joe Ryan Going for Gold With Team USA Baseball

Pitcher Joe Ryan of Marin County and the U.S. baseball team square off against host nation Japan in the gold medal game early Saturday. Plus, Team USA basketball, featuring Warriors star Draymond Green, coach Steve Kerr and Oakland native Damian Lillard, also go for the gold. Here are the top events to watch Friday and Saturday:
TennisCBS Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics men's tennis odds, semifinal predictions: Djokovic vs. Zverev picks from proven expert

Novak Djokovic can reach the gold-medal match for the first time in his career when he squares off against Alexander Zverev in a men's semifinal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday at Centre Court of Ariake Tennis Park. Djokovic's best previous Olympic result came in 2008 when he won the bronze medal. The winner of Friday's match will clinch at least a silver medal and will face either Pablo Carreno Busta or Karen Khachanov for gold.
MLSCBS Sports

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 odds, picks, predictions: USMNT vs. Qatar best bets from proven soccer expert

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup is winding down, and only four teams remain ahead of Thursday's semifinal matchups. The United States is set to take on Qatar in the tournament's first semifinal pairing. The Americans have been stout defensively at the Gold Cup 2021, but Qatar has been the Gold Cup's highest-scoring team. Something will have to give with a trip to the final against either Mexico or Canada on the line.
Worldnbcsportsedge.com

Olympic Women’s Basketball: USA vs. Japan best bets, odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. In their second match of the Women's Olympic Basketball group stage, USA...
NBAkslsports.com

FIBA Names Rudy Gobert To Men’s All-Star Five For Tokyo Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – FIBA named Utah Jazz and French National Team center Rudy Gobert to its men’s basketball All-Star Five for the Tokyo Olympics. Gobert led Les Bleus to a silver medal during the Summer Games. In addition to Gobert, former Jazzman Ricky Rubio (Spain), Patty Mills (Australia),...
GolfGamingToday

Tokyo Olympic Golf Odds & Top Betting Picks

The world’s top male and female golfers will be in the spotlight over the next two weeks. Many of the names are the same: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Marc Leishman just to name a few of the men. On the women’s side there’s Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko and plenty more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy