Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers 2021 training camp: 6 takeaways from a costly first padded practice

By Tim Weaver
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bHOK_0bGN5Kff00

The Carolina Panthers came to work with a different attitude today. This was their first practice of the year with full pads and the players responded with a surge of energy. However, all that extra contact came at a high cost.

Here are six takeaways from the first padded practice of training camp.

1

A taste of the fall

Spartanburg in August is about as hot as it gets in the US. Today, the players got a break from the oppressive heat with a cooler, cloudier forecast.

Walking into practice, coach Matt Rhule said he hoped it would rain, because there’s nothing better in the world than football in the rain.

Between the weather and the pads coming on, the Panthers got a taste of real fall-style football – and the inherent dangers.

2

Shaq Thompson and A.J. Bouye were limited

There were a couple of players who were wearing red no-contact jerseys. Linebacker Shaq Thompson left Saturday evening’s practice early with some lower body tightness and was limited yesterday. Also, cornerback A.J. Bouye “pulled something” according to coach Rhule.

Both were wearing red jerseys today.

We don’t have any details on Bouye’s injury yet, but it doesn’t sound like a serious thing that will keep him out for a long time. Myles Hartsfield has been taking reps at nickel in his place.

3

Will Grier got time with the 2s

After an awful performance by the quarterbacks on Monday, the Panthers changed their rotation up.

Sam Darnold’s primary backup P.J. Walker has been getting all of the second-team reps so far in camp, but today it was third-stringer Will Grier who got to run with the twos, instead.

Yesterday, Walker overthrew a ball that was picked off by Jaycee Horn and Darnold was intercepted twice.

4

Ian Thomas is still fighting

Tight end Ian Thomas is under as much pressure to perform as any Carolina player this year. The good news is he’s been generating positive buzz and on the first team drill rep he caught a pass from Darnold for a first down.

Thomas’ production has been disappointing since he was drafted. In order to keep his spot on the roster he’ll have to prove he can consistently contribute in the passing game.

5

Keith Kirkwood left in an ambulance

The first padded practice of the year is always a bit more intense than usual, and this one was no exception to the rule. Today’s session was described as more spirited by some observers.

Unfortunately, things got a little out of hand. At one point, backup safety JT Ibe laid out wide receiver Keith Kirkwood in mid-air. Kirkwood went down for a long time and wound up leaving the field in an ambulance.

Rhule ejected Ibe from practice.

Kirkwood missed all but one game last season due to collarbone injuries. On the positive side, he was seen moving his arms and legs.

As for Ibe, his chances of making the roster already weren’t great. Don’t be surprised if he’s one of the first players cut in the co

ming weeks.

Update:

Ibe has already been waived.

6

Darius Clark also carted off

Kirkwood wasn’t the only player who got hurt, either.

Undrafted rookie running back Darius Clark walked off with trainers not too long after practice resumed. He was eventually carted off, as well.

Clark is competing for a spot at the bottom of the depth chart against guys like Rodney Smith and Spencer Brown.

Gallery

Carolina Panthers: Which 11 players would they protect in an expansion draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Qg8q_0bGN5Kff00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Spartanburg#Panthers Lb Shaq Thompson#Daringantt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Would it be Will Grier or P.J Walker if Panthers go with two QBs?

Would the Carolina Panthers go with P.J. Walker or Will Grier if they decide to take through just two quarterbacks onto their roster in 2021?. Having three quarterbacks on the roster was almost a necessity for the Carolina Panthers in 2020. There was so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 that complications were inevitable at some stage, although the organization deserves an incredible amount of credit for keeping this to a minimum in extremely difficult circumstances.
NFL247Sports

Carolina Panthers sign fullback Rod Smith

The Carolina Panthers have made a move to bolster their running game. The team added veteran fullback and former Ohio State fullback Rod Smith via free agency. Smith was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft but quickly signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith was waived by the Seahawks in early September but signed to the practice squad the next day. Due to injuries, the running back was promoted to the active roster in early October and played in one game against the Cincinnati Bengals before he was released.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Titans Expected To Add Veteran Offensive Lineman

For a dominant run-first offense, having good line depth is very important. The Tennessee Titans fit the mold, and are adding a solid veteran up front. Brent Qvale broke into the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Jets, before a move to the Houston Texans for the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Barkley Announces He’s Signed With NFL Franchise

After the Buffalo Bills let him walk this offseason, Matt Barkley appeared to be without many options left to continue his NFL career. On Thursday, the former USC quarterback announced that he had found another opportunity to play professional football. Barkley shared on social media that he has signed a...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers WR Requesting A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing an interesting dilemma ahead of the fast-approaching 2021 season. James Washington, 25, has contacted the Steelers and requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft reportedly wasn’t happy with his playing time last season and now wants a new opportunity elsewhere.
NFLCBS Sports

Jalen Reagor has strong day at Eagles camp after practice lecture from Nick Sirianni

Jalen Reagor wasn't getting off to the start in training camp neither he nor the Philadelphia Eagles wanted. Wednesday's practice was off to a rough start for the 2020 first-round pick, who was receiving some harsh criticism from head coach Nick Sirianni early in the 11-on-11 session, a moment meant to be a teaching lesson for the young wideout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy