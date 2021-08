As they head back to foodservice locations, many consumers will be looking at menus in search of familiar favorites they missed out on during the pandemic. Others, however, will be looking for new and exciting options—signature menu items, unique flavors or limited-time-only menu items. According to Technomic’s 2020 Future of FSR: Family Style and Casual Dining Consumer Trend Report, 43% of consumers say it will be important for restaurants to offer signature items that they can’t get elsewhere; 41% say it’ll be important that restaurants offer menu items that feature unique flavors; and 29% say the same about new or limited-time-only menu items.