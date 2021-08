Noticing early signs of certain illnesses can help increase your chances of overcoming them and perhaps even surviving. But the symptoms of some conditions are easy to miss or ignore, and when it comes to our eyes in particular, we often tend to look the other way. Maybe that means denying the presence of floaters at the eye doctor or chalking up blurry vision to fatigue or outdated glasses, but the truth is, your eyes can tell you a lot about your well-being. In fact, there's one strange eye symptom that can show up when you take a photo, and it could be a sign of something very serious. To see what you should look for the next time you take a picture of yourself or your loved one, read on.