Philadelphia, PA

Man, woman found dead after fire; 2 others taken to hospital

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man and woman were found dead after a fire that damaged multiple west Philadelphia homes that also sent another woman and a child to the hospital, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday in one home and four other residences were also affected, police said.

An older woman was found in a second-floor bedroom of one home and an older man was found on the first floor; both were pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, police said. Their names and other details weren’t immediately released.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson University Hospital with smoke inhalation and an 11-year-old boy had a cut on his foot and smoke inhalation, police said. Both were listed in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the American Red Cross said it was providing assistance to 15 people from four families who live in the damaged homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

