Sundance, UT

Want to attend Sundance in 2022? Get vaccinated first, the film festival director says.

By Sean P. Means
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone attending the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s Utah events must get vaccinated against COVID-19 first, the festival’s director announced. “We will be requiring all participants attending the festival, or Sundance-affiliated events, in person in Utah to be fully vaccinated,” Tabitha Jackson, the festival’s director, wrote in a message released Tuesday by Robert Redford’s nonprofit arts group, the Sundance Institute.

