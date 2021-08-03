Want to attend Sundance in 2022? Get vaccinated first, the film festival director says.
Everyone attending the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s Utah events must get vaccinated against COVID-19 first, the festival’s director announced. “We will be requiring all participants attending the festival, or Sundance-affiliated events, in person in Utah to be fully vaccinated,” Tabitha Jackson, the festival’s director, wrote in a message released Tuesday by Robert Redford’s nonprofit arts group, the Sundance Institute.www.sltrib.com
