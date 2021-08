Bitcoin is once again surging after tumbling below $30,000 last week. Today, Bitcoin is bouncing around $40,000 – a pretty dramatic shift in price. At the beginning of 2021, Bitcoin traded at just shy of $30,000 so last week BTC retraced all of the years’ gains. Now $40K is still a ways away from its April high of over $63,000 but at least it is heading in the right direction for those investors that are long BTC.