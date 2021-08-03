The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Authoritarian Moment by Ben Shapiro, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, narrated by the authors and January LaVoy (Penguin Audio)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin, narrated by the author and Jeremy Lowell (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. How to Be Fine by Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer, narrated by the authors (HarperAudio)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Art of Seduction by Robert Greene, narrated by Joseph Powers (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

2. The Stand-In by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)

3. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

6. Murder at Melrose Court by Karen Menuhin, narrated by Sam Dewhurst-Phillips (Karen Baugh Menuhin)

7. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)

8. Love Next Door by Helena Hunting, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Andi Arndt (Brilliance Audio)

9. False Witness by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (Blackstone Publishing)

10. Exo-Hunter by Jeremy Robinson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Breakneck Media)