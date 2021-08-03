Cancel
Denver, CO

Woman gets community service for hitting protester in Denver

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A woman who was filmed hitting a protester with her car during a demonstration against police violence in Denver last year was sentenced Monday to 48 hours of community service.

Jennifer Watson was acquitted of assault in July but found guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving.

A cellphone video shot in downtown Denver in May 2020 showed protesters surrounding an SUV with a man on the hood. That man jumps off as the vehicle speeds up. In the video, the vehicle seems to be free from protesters, but the driver turns sharply and runs into the man who had been on the hood, knocking him to the ground.

Watson’s attorney, Ryan Brackley, previously told KUSA-TV that she feared for her safety after getting caught in the protest. People kicked and hit her car and yelled at her, he said.

“While stopped, Mr. Max Bailey jumped up onto the hood of her car and her windshield was smashed in two places,” Brackley said.

Bailey has said he jumped onto the car because he was afraid of being run over.

