The Property Tax Work Off Program is designed to assist residents 60 and older with property tax bills. In order to be eligible for the Program, applicants must own and occupy property for which Hingham taxes are paid. There are income restrictions. The maximum gross income for a single person is $61,000 per year and $92,000 for a couple (2021). Applicants must present a copy of their real estate tax bill upon application and a copy of their 202 Federal tax return. If your property is in trust, you must be listed as a beneficiary of the trust in order to participate in the Program and provide proper documentation. In addition to meeting the financial requirements, applicants must also have the appropriate skills for a position.