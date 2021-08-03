Cancel
Return of the Redraft Rankings: Meet the Team

By Joe Memmolo Jr.
Dynasty Football Factory
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey #DFFArmy, it’s your Director of Information Systems, @DFF_JoeMem, back again with a rankings update! As we enter into August, we are bringing back Redraft into focus. You’ll find those rankings HERE. Look closely and you’ll see that we were able to add Sleeper’s Redraft PPR ADP to our ranking page! For now, it’s only alongside our Redraft rankings, and we believe this will add a lot of value to the #DFFArmy on the road to some Championships. So we have Sleeper ADP, truly the voice of the people, but what about the rankers themselves? Who are the people you’ll be trusting your drafts with? Let’s find out!

dynastyfootballfactory.com

#Information Systems#Dff Joemem#Sleeper#Redraft#Sleeper Adp
