The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to alrizomadlin (APG-115, Ascentage Pharma) for the treatment of stage IIB-IV melanoma. This marks the fifth ODD granted to the drug, in addition to designations for the treatment of gastric cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, soft tissue sarcoma, and retinoblastoma, according to a press release.