Dalin Charles Appel, 53, died. at Lancaster General Hospital Tuesday, July 27
Dalin Charles Appel, son of the late Edward C. and Ruth Anne Yuninger Appel passed away on July 27, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital at age 53. Mr. Appel was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church, Paradise. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School. He attended West Virginia Wesleyan University where he became involved in theatre and participated in several plays. He wrote poetry and plays. www.solancochronicle.com
