There are a couple of manufacturers that keep on producing certain models despite them being well past their sell-by-date. One such company is Toyota, which continues to sell its 70-Series Land Cruiser SUV on the global market. The other is the Morgan Motor Company, which refuses to let go of its old-school designs. We love both companies for sticking to their guns. Morgan cars tend to stick to tight British B roads and track days, but the company has now decided to take things in a completely new direction. It just introduced the Morgan Plus Four CX-T, the Morgan 'built for an overland adventure.