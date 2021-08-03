Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Raptors sign Sharpshooter Sam Dekker from Overseas

By Aaron Rose
Posted by 
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IB8mR_0bGN2kAy00

The Toronto Raptors are adding a little bit more shooting to next season's roster.

The organization has reportedly agreed to terms with Sam Dekker, the former Wisconsin Badgers great who has played the last two seasons overseas, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dekker was the 18th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. Despite three highly productive seasons at Wisconsin, the 27-year-old's career never quite panned out in his first NBA stint. He averaged just 5.5 points to go with 28.8% three-point shooting in 200 NBA games.

The past two seasons, however, Dekker has turned things around in Europe. He averaged 15.4 points in the Turkish league last season for Türk Telekom while shooting 45.2% from behind the arc.

While Dekker won't be a high-impact player by any means, he adds a little bit of shooting for Toronto.

Comments / 0

AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
91
Followers
412
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Sam Dekker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#The Toronto Raptors#Wisconsin Badgers#Espn#Nba Draft#The Houston Rockets#Turkish#T Rk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBAYardbarker

Heat acquire Kyle Lowry in blockbuster trade with Raptors

The long-awaited marriage between Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat has now come to fruition. With NBA free agency opening on Monday, Miami was able to acquire the six-time All-Star in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. The reported specifics are rather interesting. Veteran guard Goran Dragic and 2020 first-round...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Raptors sign-and-trade involves Kyle Lowry

Free agency is one of the craziest times during the NBA calendar season and every single year, we are seeing big names on the move in pursuit of a championship. With the free agency market being weaker than usual this year, one of the bigger names available and potentially the greatest signing this offseason could revolve around Kyle Lowry.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Acquire Precious Achiuwa & Goran Dragic for Kyle Lowry

The Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade is officially completed. After days of speculation, the Toronto Raptors have officially acquired Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic from the Miami Heat in exchange for Kyle Lowry, the team announced Friday. Toronto had reportedly been looking for a trade partner to take on the 35-year-old Dragic...
NBASportsnet.ca

Report: Rodney Hood to be released by Raptors, sign with Bucks

After 17 games in a Toronto Raptors uniform, it appears Rodney Hood is moving on. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are planning to release Hood, after which he's expected to sign a one-year deal with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Hood was acquired by the Raptors in the...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Raptors Sign Khem Birch to a 'Long-Term' Contract

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly keeping Khem Birch around for the next little while. After a strong showing to end the 2020-21 season, the 28-year-old center has reportedly agreed to a long-term deal to keep Birch in Toronto, per RDS's Peter Yannopoulos. It's unclear what exactly a long-term contract means...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Lowry, Achiuwa, Dragic, Birch, TPE, Ujiri

There was some speculation leading up to free agency that Toronto would make an effort to re-sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, but comments made on Friday by the six-time All-Star and by Raptors general manager Bobby Webster suggested both sides felt the time was right to move on, writes Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.
NBAYardbarker

Report: Raptors Building Momentum Toward Khem Birch Signing

Once the Toronto Raptors finalize the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, all signs point toward a deal getting done with Khem Birch. The 28-year-old Birch signed with Toronto toward the end of last season and played in 19 games with the Raptors. While no deal has been finalized yet, there is "momentum building" toward a deal to bring back the Canadian big, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Raptors to sign Pitt’s Justin Champagnie to two-way contract

The Toronto Raptors are signing forward Justin Champagnie to a two contract, according to a report from The Athletic’s Blake Murphy. The Raptors will be signing Justin Champagnie to a two-way contract, per a source. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 30, 2021. As usual following the NBA draft, teams were...
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Raptors to Re-Sign Gary Trent Jr.

The NBA saw a bevy of deals at the 2021 trade deadline, including Norman Powell heading to Portland for Gary Trent Jr. That trade ended up looking a lot better for Toronto... The post Raptors to Re-Sign Gary Trent Jr. appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Cavaliers Consider Raptors to be 'Biggest Threat' to Signing Jarrett Allen

The Toronto Raptors aren't going to make things easy on the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. In desperate need of some frontcourt help this year, Toronto is expected to heavily pursue center Jarrett Allen this summer and is reportedly believed to be the "biggest threat" to sign him away from the Cavaliers this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Can Sam Dekker jump-start his career in Canada?

Few expected the Toronto Raptors to go into free agency with names like Sam Dekker on their mind. After all, considering that Kyle Lowry’s departure seemed imminent and Gary Trent Jr. was also on the market, they needed to make sure their big names were taken care of. With Lowry...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Khem Birch back to Raptors

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Khem Birch is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $20M contract, his agent Austin Brown of @caa_basketball tells ESPN. Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks officially announce they have re-signed Lou Williams. pic.twitter.com/0QfUdZ7Wbj. 39 mins ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence. August 6, 2021 | 5:59...

Comments / 0

Community Policy