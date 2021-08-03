Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian Headlines Second PFL Playoff Event on Aug. 19

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s lightweights and men’s heavyweights will be in the spotlight during the second Professional Fighters League playoff event on Aug. 19. PFL Playoffs 2 will be headlined by a 155-pound clash between second-seeded Kayla Harrison and No. 3 Genah Fabian, while No. 1 Larissa Pachecho will square off against No. 4 Taylor Guardado on the other half of the bracket. In men’s heavyweight action, top seed Bruno Cappelozza will lock horns with No. 4 Jamelle Jones, while No. 2 Denis Goltsov will face No. 3 Ante Delija.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genah Fabian
Person
Kayla Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Espn#Combat#Pfl#Mma#Espn Espn Main
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Kayla Harrison proud of building lightweight division, still sees future at featherweight

Kayla Harrison has plenty of business to take care of at 155 pounds, but don’t think that she doesn’t hear the calls for her to drop down a weight class. Two seasons into her run with the PFL, Harrison has unsurprisingly established herself as the woman to beat in the lightweight division. Since Harrison declared that she would pursue a career in MMA following her her second gold medal in Olympic judo in 2016, one of the biggest questions has been whether she could someday cut down to 145 pounds for future fights with the likes of two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes (Harrison’s teammate at American Top Team) and Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.
Hollywood, FLESPN

Six big questions ahead of PFL's $1 million playoff push

In 2019, the last time the Professional Fighters League staged their playoffs and crowned six $1 million winners, the champion of each division looked indomitable on their title runs. Now, after a lost 2020 season because of the COVID pandemic, the PFL is back with playoff semifinals set for three...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

ESPN’s Mark Jones now mocks a ‘MAGA’ fighter’s broken jaw

Mark Jones, one of the most promoted play-by-play commentators on ESPN, is again mocking people’s injuries because of their political beliefs. Last night, Jones began liking random tweets from accounts with under 200 followers because they made fun of UFC fighter Colby Covington for suffering a broken jaw in a fight over a year ago. Jones is not some UFC fan who has gotten wrapped up in the brutality and art of the sport. Jones is cheering Covington’s facial damage because Covington has previously expressed support for Donald Trump.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane TKO’s Derrick Lewis

UFC 265 went down tonight (Sat. August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. It was headlined by a meeting that saw Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 weigh-in video

At the UFC 265 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Houston are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above. In the main event, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane can weigh no more than 265...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque reacts after submitting Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke at UFC 265

Top-ranked welterweight title contender Vicente Luque reacted after submitting Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke at UFC 265. Luque was coming into this fight against Chiesa off of a D’Arce choke victory over Tyron Woodley in his last fight, and he went back to his signature move here against Chiesa at UFC 265. After Luque was able to thwart off an early rear-naked choke submission attempt by Chiesa, he then locked him up with the D’Arce choke for the victory. It was the fourth win in a row for “The Silent Assassin,” and his 10th win in his last 11 fights inside the Octagon. With the victory over Chiesa, Luque improved to 14-3 in the UFC with 13 finishes.
UFCmmanews.com

Michael Chiesa Takes Credit For Kevin Lee’s Move To Welterweight

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa says he’s largely responsible for Kevin Lee’s decision to move up to 170 pounds. After consecutive submission losses to Lee and Anthony Pettis, Chiesa left the grueling weight cuts in the past and made the move up from lightweight to welterweight. Since, the Colorado native has gone 4-0 and defeated the likes of Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Jose Aldo - almost 35 - continues to thrive, blanks Pedro Munhoz

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, looked to continue his surprising Bantamweight run at UFC 265 tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) in Houston, Texas, taking on fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event. Aldo was just 1-2 at 135...
UFCBloody Elbow

Diggin’ Deep on UFC 265: Will Pedro Munhoz wrest the torch from Jose Aldo?

There’s a very interesting dynamic to this card. Last week, Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of her title defense against Juliana Pena due to contracting COVID-19. However, it has hardly been noticed for one of two reasons. Either Nunes isn’t a draw or the card is so deep that no one cares. Given Nunes is an all-time great, any card that loses her should be taking a serious hit, meaning at least a part of the truth is that she isn’t a draw, kind of along the lines of Demetrious Johnson. However, this is a deep card. Every single one of the main card fights offers a high degree of intrigue, none of the contests being easy to pick. I make no promises with my picks, but I can offer the dynamics to look for at the very least.
UFCnbcsportsedge.com

MMA Top Plays: UFC 265 Lewis vs. Gane

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the JaguarDFS MMA Breakdown for this Saturday’s UFC 265: Lewis...
WWEPWMania

Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg Is “Horrible” and Feels The Company Is “Desperate”

During an appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Renee Dupree talked about working with Bill Goldberg during his time in WWE:. “He dislocated my collarbone. We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”
Combat SportsSherdog

PFL 2021 Playoffs Begin Aug. 13

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Professional Fighters League 2021 Playoffs kick off Friday, Aug. 13 on ESPN 2 and ESPN Plus.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

PFL announces full card for first playoff event on August 13

August is PFL’s Month with Three Win-Or-Go-Home Playoff Events as Final Four Fighters in Each Division Square off to Punch their Ticket for a Spot in six Million-Dollar World Championship. Ray Cooper III and Rory MacDonald headline PFL Playoffs main card. All PFL Playoff Events will be Broadcast on ESPN...
NFLmymmanews.com

Loik Radzhabov confused by PFL system, ‘very surprised’ Natan Schulte isn’t in playoffs

Loik Radzhabov is seeking redemption as he enters his second PFL playoff season. However, he won’t get a chance to defeat his past title successor. In the 2019 PFL finals, the Sanford MMA fighter fell short against Brazil’s Natan Schulte. Fast forward to 2021 and the former champion lost his first regular-season bout before earning a split decision over Alex Martinez. Ultimately leaving Schulte ineligible for the playoffs.
UFCfightsports.tv

UFC on ESPN 28 Preview: Hall vs Strickland Headline Event

What an exciting month for MMA fans. UFC opened July with a trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier; after that, Khabib’s student Islam Makhachev reminded us how dangerous Dagestan Wrestling is. Next, T.J Dillashaw returned to the octagon against Cory Sandahagen and showed up with a stunning performance last Saturday. Finally, the latest UFC event of July will be UFC on ESPN 28, with the main event bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The event is this Saturday, July 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy