Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian Headlines Second PFL Playoff Event on Aug. 19
Women’s lightweights and men’s heavyweights will be in the spotlight during the second Professional Fighters League playoff event on Aug. 19. PFL Playoffs 2 will be headlined by a 155-pound clash between second-seeded Kayla Harrison and No. 3 Genah Fabian, while No. 1 Larissa Pachecho will square off against No. 4 Taylor Guardado on the other half of the bracket. In men’s heavyweight action, top seed Bruno Cappelozza will lock horns with No. 4 Jamelle Jones, while No. 2 Denis Goltsov will face No. 3 Ante Delija.www.sherdog.com
