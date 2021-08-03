Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Marissa Walter of Break Up And Shine: “You must choose being happy over being right”

By Fotis Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou must choose being happy over being right. Getting divorced will throw up endless opportunities for conflict. Whether it’s finances, children or general communication, you could lose yourself in the need to be right and prove them wrong. When I decided that being happy was more important for my peace of mind, I learned to pick only the important battles with my ex-husband.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neale Donald Walsch
Person
Elizabeth Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Facebook#Rabbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Husband’s secret could make for awkward vacation

Dear Amy: I just found out (from reading an exchange of text messages) that my husband of 40 years has reconnected with an old girlfriend. They have been actively corresponding for about a year. Both are in their 70s. Their relationship is far more than a happy reconnection between old friends, catching up and sharing their news. They act like they are in love.
Weight Loss957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband lost a lot of weight and he’s letting it all go to his head.”

Hi, good morning. I’m writing in today to ask for advice. My husband has recently lost a lot of weight and he is looking amazing, he is the best version of himself! We are both 31 years old and have been together for almost 10 years. Well my husband was always a big guy for as long as I can remember. When we 1st started dating people thought it wasn’t going to last. They would say we make an odd couple. Then we got married and those same people would ask me what I saw in him, and that I could do a lot better. His physical appearance never bothered me. I fell in love with every bit of him despite of all the negative comments. He’s always been self conscious about his appearance. I have reassured him that he’s perfect just the way he is, but I agreed to support him, if going through weight loss surgery would make him feel better about himself. Fast forward it’s been a over a year and he is definitely feeling himself. A little too much. He’s picked up a cocky attitude when we are out in public. Confidence is sexy, cockyness is not. Not only that but he’s been spending a lot on his physical appearance clothing/shoes/hair cuts twice a week etc. I love that he’s feeling and looking great but I don’t like his new attitude. He also makes joking but somewhat hurtful comments like “Now I’m the hot one in the relationship” or “Girls were checking me out while I was pumping gas, you better watch out.” “You’re just jealous because I’m getting attention.” In reality he doesn’t know how to handle the attention, and I’m afraid to lose the person who I first fell in love with. How do I tell him to tone it down because he’s turning into a jerk, and instead of helping our relationship it’s hurting it! He still seems to be bitter about how he was treated when he was fat, compared to how he’s treated now, and he takes it out on me when I was the one who loved him then and now. I was so happy with my gordito. 🙁 (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

5 Common Marriage Issues Parents Face After the Baby Arrives

When you become new parents, your entire world changes. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Friends tell us this. Family, too. Hell, every piece of parenting literature pretty much reiterates it. But nothing prepares you for how life-altering it truly is, and many are caught off guard by how drastically a baby affects their day-to-day world, and their relationships. Overwhelmed by the needs of a new child and the transformative experience of parenthood, couples can easily let their marriage take a back seat. This can have serious consequences. If they’re not careful, the marriage issues after a baby arrives can become permanent.
Lifestyleprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Flight or fight? These passengers choose both

On a short airplane flight, I was seated next to a woman who chatted to me nonstop about this and that, while I listened and smiled politely. When she started to voice opinions that I didn't share and didn't want to discuss, I tried to wrap up the conversation and turned to my phone.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Hidden Force That Keeps Couples Happily Together

We are erroneously programmed to believe romantic love is the sole key for happy relationships. Relationships that lack empathy are likely doomed. Empathy does not mean compromising yourself but it does mean understanding your partner's inevitable shortcomings and flaws. Tracy and Antonio sat down with me for a couple's session...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Girl Leaves Boyfriend Because of His Job - Story of the Day

A girl humiliated her boyfriend and dumped him because he wanted to pursue his passion. However, not long after, karma caught up with the girl, and she regretted her actions. Colson was head over heels in love with his girlfriend, April, and wanted to spend his entire life with her. However, love alone isn’t always enough to keep two people happy together. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened in Colson’s case.
Relationship AdviceSentinel

Gone goodbye, never looked back

Dear Annie: My significant other and I were in a relationship for 15 years. One evening, I was feeling insecure and asked whether there was someone else. Very soon after that, my significant other completely cut off all contact with me. We were in a commitment and planning to get...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

7 Signs Your Boo Isn't Right For You, No Matter How Much You Like Them

It finally happened for you (or so you think): You met someone who looks great on paper and works really well with you. But you have this nagging feeling that, in fact, he's not the one. Maybe it's just that the two of you don't seem to click as well as you'd like or as well as other couples. Maybe it's something even more intangible, like just a feeling you have (or don't have) when you're together. Though you can never be 100% sure when you’ve found your person, there are usually signs he’s not the one or she’s not the one, and keeping your eye out for them can save you from heartbreak.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You Wish You Spent More Time With Your Partner, This Is For You

Does it ever feel like you and your partner are not spending enough time together in your relationship? Maybe you both have crazy work schedules, or maybe you live on opposite sides of a city. Or maybe (maybe!) you’re just feeling like, “I want to spend more time with my boyfriend then he does” — which is definitely not a fun way to feel. Whatever the case, if it seems like your S.O. has been physically or emotionally distant lately, it’s probably time to have a chat.
Relationship AdviceDaily Evergreen

Ask Emma: I think I experienced ‘love at first sight’

I recently went on vacation and met this amazing person. We had a magical encounter, and I really fell for them. Love at first sight? It sure seemed like it. Unfortunately, they were not on vacation; they worked in the place I was traveling. Now I don’t know what to do. Should I just try to move on? Or is it worth pursuing somehow?
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here's How To Deal If You're Dating Someone New But Still Love Your Ex

Last weekend, after braving a darty and dancing for two hours at a dive bar, my overtired friend asked everyone in our Lyft if they still had feelings for their first love. Although most of my friends had Marie Kondo'd their high school boos years ago, the sentiment started an interesting conversation: What happens if you still have feelings for an ex but are in a relationship? If you’ve ever found yourself thinking, “I’m in a relationship but still love my ex,” don’t fret, because you’re definitely not alone.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are 13 Signs You're Head Over Heels In Love With Your Boo

Falling in love isn’t as obvious as you'd think. There's no such thing as love at first sight — not real love, anyway. Love takes time to build; it requires nurturing. Even falling in love takes time, especially if we’re still recovering from previous relationships. If you can’t stop thinking about him or can’t get enough of her and it’s a new relationship, then you might want to hit pause and try to decipher some of your current feelings. Don’t beat yourself up by asking yourself, “Why can’t I stop thinking about him?” over and over. Just take a few deep breaths and try to be kind to yourself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy