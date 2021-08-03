Marissa Walter of Break Up And Shine: “You must choose being happy over being right”

Hi, good morning. I’m writing in today to ask for advice. My husband has recently lost a lot of weight and he is looking amazing, he is the best version of himself! We are both 31 years old and have been together for almost 10 years. Well my husband was always a big guy for as long as I can remember. When we 1st started dating people thought it wasn’t going to last. They would say we make an odd couple. Then we got married and those same people would ask me what I saw in him, and that I could do a lot better. His physical appearance never bothered me. I fell in love with every bit of him despite of all the negative comments. He’s always been self conscious about his appearance. I have reassured him that he’s perfect just the way he is, but I agreed to support him, if going through weight loss surgery would make him feel better about himself. Fast forward it’s been a over a year and he is definitely feeling himself. A little too much. He’s picked up a cocky attitude when we are out in public. Confidence is sexy, cockyness is not. Not only that but he’s been spending a lot on his physical appearance clothing/shoes/hair cuts twice a week etc. I love that he’s feeling and looking great but I don’t like his new attitude. He also makes joking but somewhat hurtful comments like “Now I’m the hot one in the relationship” or “Girls were checking me out while I was pumping gas, you better watch out.” “You’re just jealous because I’m getting attention.” In reality he doesn’t know how to handle the attention, and I’m afraid to lose the person who I first fell in love with. How do I tell him to tone it down because he’s turning into a jerk, and instead of helping our relationship it’s hurting it! He still seems to be bitter about how he was treated when he was fat, compared to how he’s treated now, and he takes it out on me when I was the one who loved him then and now. I was so happy with my gordito. 🙁 (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)