Some Americans admit they're happy 'woke' US women's soccer team was defeated

Posted by 
The Hill
 3 days ago
  • Some Americans were thrilled to witness the defeat of the U.S. women’s soccer team to Canada at the Olympics semifinals.
  • To some, the women’s U.S. soccer team’s progressiveness is poorly received.
  • Candance Owens called U.S. team captain Megan Rapinoe "an anti-American piece of trash."

Some Americans were thrilled to witness the defeat of the U.S. women’s soccer team to Canada at the Tokyo Olympics semifinals.

A conservative outlet compiled authentic-looking social media comments that seem to convey a pattern – the women’s U.S. soccer team’s progressiveness is poorly received by some, and so at least part of its country rooted against it during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

  • "I can't believe I'm happy a Canadian team beat our U.S. team, but that's how these woke soccer players who injected politics into the Olympics made me feel," one commenter wrote.
  • "I'm an American, but was cheering for Canada," another commenter said.
  • "Maybe if they spent more time playing soccer and less time embarrassing America they would have done better," another commenter observed. "First time I ever rooted for a U.S. team to lose."
  • "I never thought I'd live long enough to root against a U.S. team in the Olympics," another commenter said. "Then again, these protesters in shorts weren't really representing the U.S."
  • "Outstanding!" another commenter declared. "They don't deserve to represent this country, and I'm glad they lost."
  • "Looks like they shoulda practiced soccer a bit more ... than politics," another commenter noted. "As an American, I am sad to be so glad. Hope they lose the bronze, too."
  • "Glad to see this," another commenter said. "If you can't respect and represent the country that sent you there, then you don't belong on that podium."
  • "Y'all wanted to be 'woke' cause that's the hip thing to do, disrespect the flag and those who sacrificed for it, and act ugly by protesting and throwing tantrums?" another commenter asked. "Karma's got ya. I'm glad you lost, and I hope you won't get bronze, either, cause you don't deserve it."

The commonality amongst users’ frustration stems from the team’s overall political views, especially its captain, Megan Rapinoe, who is an openly gay, pink-haired feminist who campaigns for wage equality in major league sports.

The team also does not stand for the national anthem, sometimes opting to take the knee in solidarity for Black Lives Matter, a concept not well received amongst many conservatives.

Following the team’s loss at the Olympics, conservative firebrand Candance Owens called U.S. team captain Megan Rapinoe "an anti-American piece of trash," Newsweek reported.

"Any person who disrespects the flag that sons and daughters are sent home beneath while fighting for our freedoms overseas, deserves to lose. Repeatedly," Owens tweeted.

Comments / 669

