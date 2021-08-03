Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women In Violation Of State And Federal Law, AG Investigation Finds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report from New York Attorney General Letitia James finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

“The independent investigation has concluded Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said.

The report finds the executive chamber was a hostile work environment and 11 allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior leveled against the governor are credible.

Investigators say that Cuomo engaged in “repeated physical violations” of women, groped an assistant, and allegedly had unwelcome contact with a female state trooper.

Cuomo also repeatedly made “offensive and gender-based” comments to staffers and employees.

James said the investigation has concluded, and the allegations are “civil in nature,” though prosecutors are welcome to review the report and make their own decisions about possible criminal charges.

James said next steps are up to Cuomo, the Assembly, and the public – but the investigation into sexual harassment by the New York Attorney General’s office is over.

“The report speaks for itself,” James said. “The governor violated state and federal laws.”

As to the allegations from the 11 accusers against Cuomo, “I believe them,” James said.

A separate investigation into the governor’s book deal remains open.

The investigation found that the executive chamber was a toxic environment where “you could not say no to the governor,” lead investigator Joon Kim said.

It was a work environment “ripe for harassment,” Kim said.

Investigators say they spoke with 179 people, including Cuomo’s accusers, as part of their investigation.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing, yet clear picture,” James said. “The independent investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments. Further, the governor and his senior team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, her truth.”

Reacting to Tuesday’s report, former aide and Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett took to Twitter with a simple message to the governor.

“Resign,” she wrote.

The blockbuster report about Cuomo has renewed calls from a chorus of political leaders for Cuomo to resign . This comes after numerous leaders previously called for the governor to step down , including Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand , Mayor Bill de Blasio , Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and many more.

Lindsey Boylan , a former aide, was the first to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment in a series of tweets back in December. Cuomo flatly denied the allegation as “simply not true.”

In February several more women came forward. Bennett said the governor had asked her several questions about her personal life, including how she felt about dating older men . Bennett was followed by Anna Ruch, who claimed the governor placed her hands on her bare lower back while at a wedding and asked to kiss her .

Cuomo has previously apologized for making “people feel uncomfortably” but vehemently denied touching anybody inappropriately.

He also has said he would not resign from office .

Check back soon for more on this developing story.