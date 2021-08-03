Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women In Violation Of State And Federal Law, AG Investigation Finds

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hqEF_0bGN0ZUH00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report from New York Attorney General Letitia James finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

“The independent investigation has concluded Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said.

The report finds the executive chamber was a hostile work environment and 11 allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior leveled against the governor are credible.

WEB EXTRA : Links To Exhibits 1 | Links To Exhibits 2 | Links To Exhibits 3

Investigators say that Cuomo engaged in “repeated physical violations” of women, groped an assistant, and allegedly had unwelcome contact with a female state trooper.

Cuomo also repeatedly made “offensive and gender-based” comments to staffers and employees.

WATCH: Attorney General Letitia James Releases Report Finding Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women

James said the investigation has concluded, and the allegations are “civil in nature,” though prosecutors are welcome to review the report and make their own decisions about possible criminal charges.

James said next steps are up to Cuomo, the Assembly, and the public – but the investigation into sexual harassment by the New York Attorney General’s office is over.

“The report speaks for itself,” James said. “The governor violated state and federal laws.”

As to the allegations from the 11 accusers against Cuomo, “I believe them,” James said.

A separate investigation into the governor’s book deal remains open.

TIMELINE : New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation For Sexual Harassment Allegations, Nursing Home Deaths

The investigation found that the executive chamber was a toxic environment where “you could not say no to the governor,” lead investigator Joon Kim said.

It was a work environment “ripe for harassment,” Kim said.

Investigators say they spoke with 179 people, including Cuomo’s accusers, as part of their investigation.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing, yet clear picture,” James said. “The independent investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments. Further, the governor and his senior team took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, her truth.”

Reacting to Tuesday’s report, former aide and Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett took to Twitter with a simple message to the governor.

“Resign,” she wrote.

The blockbuster report about Cuomo has renewed calls from a chorus of political leaders for Cuomo to resign . This comes after numerous leaders previously called for the governor to step down , including Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand , Mayor Bill de Blasio , Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and many more.

Lindsey Boylan , a former aide, was the first to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment in a series of tweets back in December. Cuomo flatly denied the allegation as “simply not true.”

In February several more women came forward. Bennett said the governor had asked her several questions about her personal life, including how she felt about dating older men . Bennett was followed by Anna Ruch, who claimed the governor placed her hands on her bare lower back while at a wedding and asked to kiss her .

Cuomo has previously apologized for making “people feel uncomfortably” but vehemently denied touching anybody inappropriately.

He also has said he would not resign from office .

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

Comments / 7

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Joon Kim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Law#Gov#Assembly#Resign#Nygovcuomo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
Posted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Political Consultant: New York State’s Impeachment Of Gov. Cuomo ‘Could Get Very Ugly’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defiantly resisted a chorus of calls for his resignation. That begs the question: Will state lawmakers impeach him? And if so, how long will it take and what will that process mean for the public? Jay Jacobs is the chair of the New York State Democratic Party and a long-time Cuomo loyalist. However, after reading the attorney general’s report about the sexual harassment allegations, he called the governor to urge him to resign. And now we’re get an idea of what Cuomo might be thinking. “He didn’t characterize, you know, his views on resignation,” Jacobs...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
New York City, NYNewsTimes

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”:. The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Pelosi, other Democrats call on Cuomo to resign or be impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who like New York Gov Cuomo is also from a political family, also called on Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.Ms Pelosi’s remarks come after the New York attorney general’s office released a report detailing the extent of Mr Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” she said. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”New York Democrats are plotting Gov Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment while New York Republican Rep Elise Stefanik called for...
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."

Comments / 7

Community Policy