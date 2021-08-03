Amherst County man taken into custody for possession of child porn
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An Amherst County man is facing charges related to child pornography after authorities executed a search warrant last week. According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, investigators served a search warrant on Plantation Court in Amherst County on Friday, July 30 using information from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.www.wfxrtv.com
