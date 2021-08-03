Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor settings

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City is mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses — including all indoor restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. “It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” de Blasio said...

