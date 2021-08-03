NYC mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor settings

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across New York State due to the Delta variant of the virus taking hold, but Western New York has shown some improvement over this past week. The latest figures from Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office show that the region's seven-day average positivity rate on Friday was 3.10%. That's up slightly from Thursday, but down from a peak of 3.33% on Monday. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County's seven-day average infection rate continued its upward trend on Friday, reaching 3.6%, the highest since February 9th. Both the county and the region's rates are higher than the statewide seven-day average, which is 2.86%.