Seeking Multiple Positions for Goodspeed Musicals
Goodspeed Musicals is seeking a Carpenter, Journeyman Carpenter, Audio Apprentice, and Electrics Apprentice for the upcoming fall production of A Grand Night for Singing. Preferred carpentry candidates would be available August 9 – October 8, 2021. Preferred apprentice candidates would be available late August – early December. More information on each job and compensation information is available on our website: www.goodspeed.org/about/career-opportunities . To apply, send PDF of resume and cover letter to jobs@goodspeed.org.connecticutcallboard.com
Comments / 0